North Texas fell to Southern Miss on Saturday 45-27 in a showdown of contenders for the Conference USA West Division title.
The Mean Green (2-4) are 1-1 in conference play heading into a home game against Middle Tennessee this week. But before we turn the page to the Mean Green's showdown against the Blue Raiders, it's time for the Monday edition of What We Learned, a look back at the weekend for UNT and C-USA.
1. The wait is on when it comes to the status of Fine, Siggers
The one big question everyone wants answered when it comes to UNT is if quarterback Mason Fine and running back Tre Siggers are healthy -- or anywhere close to it -- after they were knocked out of the Mean Green's loss to Southern Miss on Saturday.
Fine injured his left shoulder, while Siggers suffered an ankle injury.
UNT officials said late Monday afternoon they didn't have an update on the status of either player.
The school has a playbook for situations like this. The latest example came earlier this season when UNT didn't acknowledge that wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. was out for the year with a knee injury until just before its game against UTSA.
The same scenario played out in previous years for quarterback Derek Thompson and Jeffery Wilson.
UNT coach Seth Littrell will hold his weekly press conference tomorrow, where the status of Fine and Siggers will be the first question asked.
He might offer up and answer. He might not.
What is of little doubt is that UNT won't be the same team if Siggers and Fine miss significant time.
Fine is averaging 251.7 passing yards per game, while Siggers was posting 120.0 rushing yards per game heading into UNT's game against Southern Miss.
2. UNT is in a really tough spot in terms of reaching its goals
What makes the status of Fine and Siggers tough for UNT is that reaching some of its lofty goals was already looking tough with both at full strength.
The road is looking really challenging now with the Mean Green sitting there with two wins and a 1-1 record in conference play halfway through the year.
UNT has to go 4-2 the rest of the way just to become bowl eligible. Earning a spot in the C-USA title game will be even tougher.
A two-loss team has won C-USA's West Division just once in the last seven years. UNT would have to win out to get to 7-1 in conference play and hope that Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss both drop a game somewhere along the way.
Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss will meet this week in Ruston. UNT has a game left at Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9.
It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility everything falls just right, but the chances don't seem all that good.
Winning six games to reach a bowl seems like a much more realistic goal. The margin for error is small, though, especially with tough games against Louisiana Tech and UAB remaining.
3. UNT just isn't consistent defensively
The big question heading into the season for UNT was if its defense could build on a good season last fall without several of its key players from a year ago.
The Mean Green have put together some good performances. UNT held UTSA to three points and gave up just 23 at Cal, an impressive outing against a Power Five opponent.
Those good days have been sprinkled in with some tough outings. UNT coughed up 49 points to SMU, 46 to Houston and now 45 to Southern Miss.
The Mean Green rank 12th in C-USA with an average of 32.8 points allowed per game for the entire season.
The hope was UNT would build on its outing against UTSA and show that it would be an elite defense in C-USA play. Those hopes went unanswered when the Golden Eagles racked up 563 total yards.
UNT is in the middle of the pack when it comes to scoring defense in conference play at 24.0 points allowed per game. That total checks in at seven out of 14 teams.
That isn't bad and might be a more accurate indication of where UNT stands.
Middle Tennessee is averaging 20.7 points per game.
UNT needs its defense to bounce back this week and will have the opportunity to show that it is more than an inconsistent, middle-of-the-pack defense in C-USA on Saturday.
4. The West could be decided in Ruston this weekend
The biggest game of the week in C-USA will feature Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
Both are 2-0 in league play.
The winner of that game will have a huge leg up in the race for the West Division title and a spot in the conference title game. Both have tough games left after this weekend.
Louisiana Tech will still have to face UAB and UNT, while Southern Miss will have games left against UAB, Western Kentucky and FAU.
The team that comes out of the Louisiana Tech-Southern Miss game 3-0 could still falter late but will be the odds-on favorite to win the division.
5. WKU is the real deal, and FAU isn't going anywhere in the East
Western Kentucky has been the surprise of the year in C-USA. The Hilltoppers are 4-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
No one expected much out of Western Kentucky, which looks like the favorite in the East Division at this point. FAU is also on a roll at 4-2 and 2-0 in league play.
Everyone loves to predict the demise of Lane Kiffin and the Owls. Those projections look to be overstated.
It's hard to imagine FAU not playing in a bowl at this point.