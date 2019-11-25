North Texas saw its bowl hopes go up in smoke in a 20-14 loss to Rice on Saturday.
The Mean Green fell to 4-7 on the season and 3-4 in Conference USA. UNT will close out its season at home against UAB on Saturday.
But before we turn out attention to the Blazers, it's time for the Monday edition of What We Learned, a look back at what transpired over the weekend for UNT and Conference USA.
1. UNT is toast in terms of playing in a bowl
UNT coach Seth Littrell mentioned last week that he didn't want his team to face the prospect a long, miserable bus ride from Houston back to Denton filled with regret.
Unfortunately for the Mean Green, that's exactly what happened.
UNT played in a bowl as a five-win team in 2016 but won't make the postseason this year no matter what happens against UAB.
It's a baffling turn of events for UNT, which won nine games in each of the last two seasons and was picked to win the Conference USA West Division title in the league's preseason poll.
UNT had all the pieces necessary to win at least six game this year, but suffered from a baffling lack of chemistry. The Mean Green struggled in several clutch situations, came out flat against Rice and lacked the intangibles that great teams display.
Those issues were the subject of our weekly UNT column.
2. UNT coach Seth Littrell has a lot of evaluating to do
The big question now that UNT is out of the bowl race is why it all went wrong this year.
There are a few obvious factors, including the loss of several key defensive players, a run of key injuries and the departure of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
There were a host of UNT fans who complained incessantly about Harrell when he was here and thought the Mean Green would fare better without him.
UNT is averaging a solid 31.5 points per game but has clearly taken a step back.
The Mean Green's defense also hasn't been the same without linebackers E.J. Ejiya and Brandon Garner and cornerbacks Kemon Hall and Nate Brooks.
Are UNT's issues a talent problem, a coaching problem or a combination of both? And how does UNT address those issues?
That's something Littrell will have to consider.
3. The demise of UAB and Florida Atlantic was highly overstated
One of the popular schools of thought heading into the C-USA season was that we would see UAB and Florida Atlantic enter a sharp decline.
FAU lost its last two games a year ago, finished 5-7 and failed to qualify for a bowl. There are a whole lot of people who love to hate FAU coach Lane Kiffin and were anxiously anticipating the Owls demise.
UAB was given some breaks by the NCAA when it brought its program back after it was briefly shut down and had more than 30 seniors last season when it won the C-USA title.
It seemed reasonable to think UAB would also take a step back.
We are now headed into the final week of the regular season and both FAU and UAB are in position to earn a spot in the conference title game.
FAU is 8-3 and 6-1 in C-USA. The Owls can win the East Division and earn home field advantage in the conference title with a win over Southern Miss on Saturday.
UAB is 8-3 and in a three-way tie for first place in the West Division with Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss at 5-2. UAB can win the West by beating UNT, if FAU beats Southern Miss.
There is a good chance UAB and FAU could meet in the conference title game in a season plenty of people expected both to struggle.
The moral?
Don't underestimate Kiffin or UAB coach Bill Clark.