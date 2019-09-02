It's Monday afternoon and time for the weekly edition of What We Learned, a look back at North Texas' last game and what transpired in Conference USA last week.
The Mean Green rolled to a 51-31 win over Abilene Christian in their season opener. UNT was a heavy favorite and did exactly what it was expected to do in a season it returns most of its key players.
Here's a look at what it all meant:
Bodie Reeder will be just fine as UNT's offensive coordinator
One of the big stories of the offseason for UNT was the switch from Graham Harrell to Bodie Reeder at offensive coordinator, justifiably so.
Harrell was great at UNT and helped develop quarterback Mason Fine along with head coach Seth Littrell. When Harrell left for Southern Cal, UNT had to find someone to fill Harrell's considerable shoes and see how he would mesh with Littrell and Fine.
There is a long time between the end of bowl season and the first game of the following year. The top storyline for every team tends to be examined every way possible.
Reeder's arrival was that story for UNT.
The Mean Green are just one game into the season, but all signs point to Reeder doing just fine.
UNT put up 51 points, Fine threw for 383 yards and backup tight end Jason Pirtle caught three touchdown passes. The Mean Green want to make the tight end a bigger part of the offense.
So far, so good.
Replacing all those top defensive players might not be so easy
UNT lost a ton of talent after last season, including both starting cornerbacks, two key linebackers and two defensive linemen.
The question heading into the season was if UNT would be able to replace all those players and continue its rapid rise that saw the Mean Green allow 24.2 points per game last season, down from 35.0 in 2017.
UNT was confident that it could fill those voids, largely due to the arrival of a host of talented freshmen and a few key transfers.
The Mean Green controlled their game against ACU early but did end up allowing 31 points.
It's certainly not time to panic. UNT should be solid but that doesn't mean the Mean Green shouldn't be at least a little concerned heading into their game against SMU.
Ethan Mooney isn't a topic of conversation, and that's good
UNT is going to play some close games this year and will need a kicker to come through at some point.
Sophomore Ethan Mooney won the opportunity to continue UNT's history of kicking success that began with Trevor Moore, the most accurate kicker in program history, and continued with Cole Hedlund, who took over as a graduate transfer last year.
Mooney hit all three of his field goals and all six of his extra points.
It might not be panic time, but C-USA didn't inspire a lot of confidence
Conference USA teams experienced some tough games during the first weekend of the season.
Western Kentucky lost to Central Arkansas 35-28 in the clunker of the week and Tulane blew out Florida International 42-14.
C-USA also had several near misses. UAB slipped past Alabama State 24-19, Old Dominion escaped with a 24-19 win over Norfolk State and UTEP edged Houston Baptist 36-34.
C-USA has made strides over the last couple of years and had a terrific 4-2 showing in bowl games last season.
The league has time to recover but dropping a game to Central Arkansas was not good. FIU is also supposed to be one of the top teams in the league.
The Panthers were picked to finish second in C-USA's East Division in the league's preseason coaches' poll. Seeing FIU smoked by a team from the American Athletic Conference wasn't a positive sign.
C-USA desperately wants to show that it can rival the AAC, which is pushing its narrative that it deserves to be the sixth power conference in college football.
C-USA failed to post a headline-grabbing win. The AAC had two with Cincinnati beating UCLA and Memphis edging Ole Miss.
There are a host of reasons UNT's game against SMU this week is huge. The fact that the game offers C-USA an opportunity to pick up a win against an AAC team is pretty far down the list, but it is something to consider.