North Texas fell to 1-2 last week when the Mean Green couldn't complete a late rally in a 23-17 loss to Cal at California Memorial Stadium.
UNT will open Conference USA play on Saturday in a home game against UTSA.
But before we turn the page, it's time for the Monday edition of What We Learned, a look back at UNT's last game and what it all means for the Mean Green.
UNT's defense might have something
UNT hit a few bumps in the road defensively in its first two games of the season before seemingly finding its form after a slow start against Cal.
The Bears scored 20 points in the first quarter and capitalized on a key UNT turnover. The Mean Green gave up just a field goal the rest of the way.
UNT's performance late was an encouraging sign for a team that replaced a ton of key players after last season, including both of its starting cornerbacks and two key linebackers.
The Mean Green were going to have to work through an adjustment period. A couple of good quarters are not nearly enough for the Mean Green to say they have arrived, but it is a step in the right direction.
Makyle Sanders started for the first time at safety and finished with four tackles and a pass breakup. Freshman linebacker Kevin Wood continued to come on and also finished with four tackles.
UNT had six sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Cal is far from the best team offensive team UNT will face this season. That shouldn't detract from the fact the Mean Green took a step in the right direction.
UNT finished with a 329-to-278 edge in total yards.
Jyaire Shorter has a ton of talent that UNT might need
The million-dollar question heading into the week is this -- What is the status of wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr.?
Bussey left UNT's loss to Cal with a knee injury and did not return.
No one is talking. The answer should come tomorrow at UNT's weekly press conference.
Bussey could be back like he never missed a beat when the Mean Green take on UTSA. He could also be out for some time.
Shorter will become all the more important if Bussey has to miss time. He's a physical specimen at 6-2 and 215 pounds and is one of the fastest players on UNT's team.
Shorter dropped what would have been a touchdown pass early on against Cal before coming back to finish with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.
UNT will need Shorter to continue to contribute in a big way, especially if Bussey misses time.
The Mean Green have a first quarter problem
UNT scored on its opening drive in eight of 13 games last season and scored on its first offensive play this fall in a win over ACU.
The first quarter has not been kind to UNT since.
The Mean Green were outscored 20-0 in the first quarter of their game against Cal and 21-0 in its loss to SMU.
Getting behind big early was a key factor in UNT losing games.
"We have to come together and figure out what is going on," UNT quarterback Mason Fine said after the Mean Green's loss to Cal.
Chances for a signature win are dwindling
UNT had high hopes heading into the season that included winning the Conference USA title, winning a bowl game and elevating its profile nationally.
Those goals are all still within reach, but UNT's chances for a headline-grabbing win are dwindling.
A win at SMU would have done the trick. So would have a win at Cal. UNT has two shots left, at home against Houston on Sept. 28 and in a bowl game, and that's assuming the Mean Green win six games.
UNT appears to be a shoo-in to #hit6 (a little Dan McCarney era reference there), but one hates to assume things like that.
And there is no guarantee that UNT will face a team in a bowl that would move the needle nationally if it pulls out a win.
A loss to Cal cut into UNT's opportunities.