SURPRISE, Ariz. — Now, where were we?
Ah, yes. Spending like it was going out of style. That’s where the Rangers were when baseball drove itself off a cliff and landed in lockout oblivion for three months. On Thursday, the industry finally awoke — feeling so refreshed — with a five-year collective bargaining agreement that salvages the full 162-game season. And, yes, you can bet the Rangers intend to add to the MLB-offseason record $565 million they committed to free agents on Dec. 1, only hours before owners locked out the players.
With the agreement, MLB and the MLB Players Association did the miraculous: It resurrected games that had already been canceled. The Rangers will now kick off their 50th anniversary season a week later than originally scheduled, on April 8 at Toronto. The club’s first season in Texas in 1972 was also delayed a week by a work stoppage. Talk about making your celebrations a bit too nostalgic.
Players will start reporting to camps as early as Friday and exhibitions will start next week. The first week of originally-scheduled games against the New York Yankees and at Miami will be worked into off days and tacked on to the end of the season. The home opener will be April 11 against Colorado.
But baseball did more than simply salvage the full 162-game season on Thursday. It took steps towards saving itself from, well, itself. In the end, the 99-day work stoppage, the second-longest in the sport’s history, resulted in a comprehensive new collective bargaining agreement that will significantly improve the financial situation for younger players, will attempt to de-incentivize losing or “tanking,” insert more action into a sport that has edged past three hours in average game time and address the shadiness of scouting Latin America.
“I am genuinely thrilled to say Major League Baseball is back and we’re going to play 162 games,’’ commissioner Rob Manfred said. “I want to start by apologizing to our fans. I know the last few months have been difficult.’’
Which was an understatement.
MLB went six weeks between imposing the lockout and reaching out to the Players Association to negotiate. The sides sniped at each other through statements, press conferences and media leaks. Three weeks’ worth of exhibitions in Florida and Arizona were lost. And twice in the last two weeks, MLB announced the removal of games from the schedule. Only to have them magically restored Thursday after the Players Association voted 26-12 in favor of the new deal and the owners voted 30-0 in favor of it.
The new deal will:
- Increase the number of playoff teams from five in each league to six.
- Increase minimum salary for players from $570,500 to $700,000 for 2022. It will increase by $20,000 per year in each successive year of the deal.
- Create a $50 million bonus pool for the best performing players with zero to three years of service (before big increases that come with salary arbitration eligibility).
- Increase the Competitive Balance Tax thresholds from $210 million to $230 million for 2022 and eventually to $244 million. The CBT, which included stiff financial penalties, had functioned as a de facto salary cap and was a key item of contention
- Create a draft lottery for the top six picks, aimed at stopping teams from trying to lose as much as possible in order to secure the top pick. The 18 non-playoff teams will enter the lottery with three worst records each having 16.5% chance at the top pick. The last team to miss the playoffs will have a 0.23% chance.
- Study the creation of an international draft to eliminate the more loosely-regulated and often corrupt system of scouting and signing players from Latin America.
- Change rules that will ban over shifts, enlarge bases (to promote more steal attempts) and institute a pitch clock (to speed up action). Those changes are expected to be incorporated for 2023.
- Incorporate a universal DH in both leagues.
For the Rangers, it allows them to get back to the business of rebuilding a team that has endured five consecutive losing seasons, including 102 losses in 2021. The Rangers began the spending phase of that rebuild by signing shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, pitcher Jon Gray and outfielder Kole Calhoun in the hours just before the lockout.
They can now turn their focus to other needs starting with the continued pursuit of free agent pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who grew up and still lives in the Park Cities. According to a source, the Rangers were expected to reach out to Kershaw as soon as the lockout was lifted shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. Club officials immediately dove into free agency, trade conversations and reaching out to their own players, with whom contact had been banned during the lockout. They did not offer comment on Thursday.
Kershaw, who is coming off a forearm injury, has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It would likely take a multi-year commitment from the Rangers to sign him, which would carry significant risk, given the nature of the injury.
The Rangers, according to two sources, were also going to reach out to Oakland, which is expected to entertain offers for its best players, about the availability of Gold Glove first baseman Matt Olson. The risk there beyond the high cost of prospects: Olson is only under contract for two more years; the Rangers would have to be relatively certain they could sign him to a contract extension before leaping.
But there are other needs. There are likely two separate budgets: One that includes special allowances for Kershaw and Olson and one that doesn’t. In other words, the Rangers aren’t likely to go significantly above $10-15 million in additional contracts, unless they get one or both of Kershaw or Olson. The Rangers can get back to spending. Either a little more or a lot.
Which is where we were three months ago.