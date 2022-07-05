Former NBA executive Sam Hinkie’s legacy is tied to one three-word phrase: “Trust the process.” The process was the aspirational attempt at building the Philadelphia 76ers into a title contender, and Hinkie entrusted that process into early first-round draft picks. Lots of them.
From 2014-17, the 76ers had four selections among the top three picks, including back-to-back No. 1 overall picks to end the run. The 76ers, now without Hinkie, have made the playoffs each of the last five seasons but have yet to appear in the conference finals.
High draft picks, in Hinkie’s mind, was the fuel for the process. It’s a position in which he and other rebuilding executives, in the NBA and the NFL, crave to be. In MLB, however, the feeling is a little different.
“I hope it is our last opportunity to do this,” Texas Rangers general manager Chris Young told The Dallas Morning News. “We have a pretty full board to pick from, but there is a lot of pain that led to this.”
On July 17, the 2022 MLB Draft will begin, and for the second straight year the Rangers will have a top-three pick. Last year they took Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter second overall. This year, another legacy name could be on the card, if one is available when they’re on the clock at No. 3.
In theory, the higher the pick, the better the chance at landing an elite, franchise-changing talent. But in a game such as baseball, in which draft commodities take time to develop, how much of a lightning-rod opportunity actually is having back-to-back top-three picks?
“Ultimately there’s just not that silver bullet in baseball,” Kiley McDaniel, a MLB insider and draft expert for ESPN, said about high picks, “in the same way signing two guys to $500 million doesn’t necessarily change the fortunes of your team right away.”
No guarantees
When the Rangers make their first round selection later this month, it’ll mark the 20th instance since 2000 that a team has had back-to-back top-three MLB draft picks. There have been a lot of stars, such as household names Justin Verlander, Joe Mauer, Bryce Harper and Carlos Correa, for example. And there have been others such as Kyle Sleeth, Danny Hultzen and Brady Aiken, whom the baseball layperson certainly needs Google to recall. Former No. 1 overall pick Mark Appel, for example, made his MLB debut recently nearly nine years after he was drafted out of Stanford by the Houston Astros.
The draft is always a crapshoot, but having back-to-back swings at an elite prospect raises the odds of hitting on at least one. Sometimes, even more than two swings.
The Kansas City Royals had four straight top-three selections from 2005-08. Outfielder Alex Gordon, pitcher Luke Hochevar and infielders Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer were on their roster the year they won the 2015 World Series. The Houston Astros also had four straight picks in the top three, resulting in Correa, Appel, Aiken and infielder Alex Bregman. Two of those players never made it to the Astros’ major league roster; the other two became cornerstones of a team that won the 2017 World Series.
Only one other team that had at least two straight picks in the top three since 2000 has won a World Series: the Washington Nationals, who took back-to-back phenoms in Stephen Strasburg and Harper.
“Washington taking Strasburg and Harper is the David Robinson-Tim Duncan of our sport,” McDaniel said, alluding to two No. 1 overall picks who helped the San Antonio Spurs win multiple NBA titles, “where it’s like, oh, they hit twice, nailed it both times and they’ve been good forever. That’s going to happen once in our lifetime.”
In translation: Having a top-three selection twice in a row doesn’t guarantee a championship, let alone a successful rebuild, but it does give teams multiple chances at acquiring high-end talent.
The Rangers hope they’ve already done it once with Leiter, who is ranked as their top prospect but has also struggled of late in his first professional season. The lights-out pitcher from Vanderbilt, and the son of former MLB pitcher Al Leiter, is 2-6 with a 5.36 ERA in 13 games. He skipped his last start with arm fatigue.
The Rangers could go with the son of a former MLB great again this year, if the board falls this way. McDaniel said he thinks the league knows the Rangers’ preference when it comes to their pick: high school outfielder Druw Jones, the projected No. 1 pick and the son of former All-Star Andruw Jones; high school infielder Jackson Holliday, the son of former slugger Matt Holliday; and Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada, who hit 26 home runs this season. High school outfielder Elijah Green is another possibility, McDaniel said.
Changes are coming
The new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the players association had some new draft tweaks for the future. Starting in 2023, there will be a MLB draft lottery for the first six picks. All 18 teams that don’t make the playoffs will have a chance at securing one of the top six picks, and the three teams with the worst record from the year before will have the same percent chance to get the No. 1 overall pick.
In addition, there are stipulations that will significantly restrict the chances of teams getting back-to-back picks in the top six, let alone the top three, based on revenue-sharing details.
That means the opportunity the Rangers have later this month will be a rarity moving forward. In an ideal world, it’s not one the Rangers — or any MLB team, unlike other sports — would’ve liked to have. It’s also not a guarantee of acquiring All-Star talent or an eventual World Series title in a sport that requires more than two talented players.
“We have resources that allow us to accelerate our [rebuild]. I think you are seeing that this year,” Young said about the Rangers. “We’re not a championship-caliber team yet. The goal is to have sustained success, and part of that is a strong player development pipeline. It doesn’t mean we can’t get good players lower in the draft. But we’ve had access to some of the top players in [free agency] and the top players in the draft.”