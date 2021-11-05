As the Rangers go sprinting into free agency this week, toting around a suitcase of cash bigger than the one David Ortiz flung around on TV during the World Series, questions linger: Which of an elite class of free agent shortstops is the “right” one?
Is it the best player? Or, is it the best financial fit for other moves they intend to make?
Are those two terms necessarily mutually-exclusive?
“Probably not,” GM Chris Young said last week. “I think we need to find the right players for the Texas Rangers, but we also need to find very good baseball players. I think it just depends on where you are in your cycle [to determine the best fit]. I think other teams at different points in their cycles may look at it differently.”
Here’s how the Rangers look at it as they go to the GM meetings, which begin in Carlsbad, Calif., this week and usually signify the start of free agency shopping season: Nobody is off the table. We say “usually” because baseball’s free agent season is a protracted affair to begin with. Contentious talks between owners and the Players Association over a new collective bargaining agreement will very possibly lead to a December lockout. That would essentially freeze free agency indefinitely.
More on labor tussles in a minute.
First the possibilities.
The class of shortstops available on the free agent market this year make the Neiman Marcus holiday catalog look like a dollar-store circular.
Houston’s Carlos Correa, who turned 27 five weeks ago, and Toronto’s Marcus Semien, who turned 31 in September, are both likely to finish in the AL’s top seven in MVP voting. Los Angeles Dodgers star Corey Seager, also 27, has better career-advanced offensive metrics than either of them. And Irving’s Trevor Story, who turns 29 next week, has more homers and power than any of them.
Which one is the best?
“It really depends on which video you are watching and which day,” Young said. “There are a lot of talented players out there and you appreciate each of their unique skill sets.”
All of them are going to be in line for deals that carry an annual value in the range of $30 million — if not more. The biggest difference is Correa and Seager may require eight- or 10-year commitments at a slightly higher price than that. Put it this way: The Rangers haven’t given more than $30 million total to a player since signing Shin-Soo Choo after 2013. Giving that out annually for 10 years? Now, that’s a leap.
Story and Semien, older and with recent up-and-down offensive lines, may require shorter-term commitments in the five- to seven-year range. Signing one of them might give the Rangers more flexibility on other moves. And there are still plenty of moves to make. The Rangers need to add starting pitching and perhaps an outfield bat.
The good news: The Rangers are likely to have plenty more time to dissect those video highlights and debate which shortstop best suits them. The bad news: What else are you going to do in a lockout-imposed freeze? Because that’s where baseball appears headed with a Dec. 1 deadline to either negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement or suffer the consequences of an owner-instigated work stoppage.
One element of those labor talks also likely will keep the Rangers — or any other team — from taking too aggressive a position in November. The rules in place now regarding draft pick compensation for free agents may very well be different whenever an agreement is reached.
In particular there is this: The competitive balance measure that comes with signing players who were extended qualifying offers from their most recent club. A team that extends the $18.4 million, one-year offer would be due a high draft pick as compensation from the team that signs him. While each team’s highest pick is protected, the Rangers would have to give up a second-round pick if they sign such a player. All of the shortstops on the market, with the exception of the New York Mets Javier Baez (who is considered a rung below the others) are likely to come with compensation attached.
A further complication: The system is likely to be eliminated when the larger CBA is completed. Until that happens, though, the current rules remain in place. Now, teams could argue that since the next draft will happen only after a new CBA is in place, they should be subject to those rules, but they’d be wasting their breath.
“I think the only guidance is that we have a pretty clear set of rules we’re operating under with the current CBA,” Daniels said. “And unless there’s notice otherwise, we should act as if those are our guardrails.”
Practical translation: It would be the ultimate act of rash frivolousness to rush out, sign a player to a mega-contract under the current rules, and give up a pick in the top 50 overall when it’s not necessary. A key platform in the Rangers’ efforts to accelerate their rebuild is to pair high draft priority with deeper financial resources. Giving up a draft pick, if not necessary, would be self-defeating.
So, the Rangers will go to Carlsbad. They will start discussions. They may even show the suitcase of cash around. They just aren’t going to give it and a draft pick away if not necessary.