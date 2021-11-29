Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager, left, is congratulated by Cody Bellinger, right, after a solo home run during a 2020 game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington. The Rangers reached a 10-year, $325 million deal with Seager.
A little over a decade ago, the Texas Rangers — lock, stock and stadium — cost Ray Davis and company nearly $600 million. That’s about what he and chief partner Neil Leibman agreed to pay for four players over the course of a frenetic 24 hours that concluded Monday when the Rangers reached a 10-year, $325 million deal with free-agent shortstop Corey Seager.
The deal, confirmed by multiple industry sources, brings the Rangers offseason spending to $561 million, providing all the players pass physicals. It is the biggest total free-agent spending spree in MLB history by nearly $100 million.
In addition to Seager, infielder Marcus Semien, who is expected to play second base, will receive $175 million over seven years. Pitcher Jon Gray $56 million over four years and outfielder Kole Calhoun $5.2 million for one year (with a team option for 2024). All agreed to deals with Texas.
And the Rangers may not be done. They are still willing to welcome Highland Park’s Clayton Kershaw to Arlington if he chooses to leave the Los Angeles Dodgers behind, as both Seager and pitcher Max Scherzer, who agreed to terms with the New York Mets, did on Monday. If the Rangers land Kershaw and an outfielder, it could take their offseason expenditure to more than $600 million. Davis’ group paid $593 million for the team in a bankruptcy auction in 2010.
No matter how you define it, the Rangers have done the unthinkable: outpsent the New York Yankees, who had the previous biggest offseason splurge. The Yankees spent $429 million on free agents following the 2008 season. In 2014, including free agents and the posting/contract for Japanese pitcher Masahiro Tanaka, the Yankees committed $471 million.