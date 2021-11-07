Conventional wisdom on hiring instructors to fix problems goes like this: Find a contending team and comb the staff for an answer.
The Rangers, of course, do things a little differently: To fix the AL’s worst offense, they plumbed through the staff of two playoff teams. On Sunday, sources confirmed the club had agreed to a deal with Tim Hyers, who spent the last four years as Boston’s hitting coach.
While Hyers, 50, had an opportunity to return to the team that faced Houston in the AL Championship Series, he opted to explore other opportunities. He had been in demand. As recently as Thursday, he was reportedly a candidate to become the New York Yankees hitting instructor.
With the Rangers, Hyers will work under Donnie Ecker, who was hired away from San Francisco last week. Ecker, the Giants’ hitting coach the last two seasons, will be the Rangers bench coach and offensive coordinator, responsible for setting the hitting philosophy throughout the organization. Both are expected to work closely with the club’s major league hitters.
Boston ranked third in MLB in OPS (.777) in 2021 while San Francisco was fourth (.769). The Rangers ranked last in the stat at .670. The Red Sox lead the majors in OPS (.790) during Hyers’ four seasons.
Hyers is also familiar with Rangers manager Chris Woodward. The two worked together on the Los Angeles Dodgers staff in 2016-17. Hyers was the assistant hitting coach. When he left to go to Boston, the Dodgers hired Luis Ortiz as their assistant hitting coach. It is Ortiz who Hyers replaces on the Rangers staff.
When the Hyers deal is finalized, the Rangers will have only one remaining opening on the staff – assistant hitting instructor.