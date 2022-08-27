Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung makes a throw to first base during the fifth inning of a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Surprise Stadium on March 1, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz.
ARLINGTON – After a tumultuous week, there have been some nice little developments around the Rangers these days. They have won five of their last six and seven of 11 since Tony Beasley stepped in as manager. Nathaniel Lowe is within days of perhaps winning the AL Player of the Month. Adolis García is within a week of the longest hitting streak in club history.
Nice stuff.
But it’s the start of high school football season, the Cowboys are playing exhibitions across the street and the Rangers are out of another playoff race, all of which means: Time for questions about guys who are not here yet. Like this one asked of GM Chris Young and Beasley in about six different ways Friday: When is Josh Jung coming up?
Short answer: Soonish. But not yet.
The Rangers opened a five-game homestand Friday, beating Detroit 7-6 in front of an announced crowd of 20,357. Lowe got the Rangers off to a lead with a 449-foot homer, his fourth in the last week. He has a 1.192 OPS for August. García later began a three-run rally with an infield single to extend his hitting streak to 22 games.
The crowd might have even been a smidgeon bigger if Jung, the club’s top hitting prospect, had joined them for his major league debut. The prospect of prospects is what excites Rangers fans these days. Instead, those looking to the future could shuffle over to AT&T Stadium to catch some Cowboys practice squad candidates against Seattle.
For now, Jung remains at Triple-A Round Rock, where he has spent the last three weeks traumatizing Pacific Coast League pitching after a quicker-than-expected recovery from shoulder surgery. He began Friday with a 1.129 OPS in 60 plate appearances over 13 games. The Rangers aren’t really counting the eight additional games he also spent in the Arizona Complex League. Those were more rehab at-bats. This is his spring training.
“It’s still spring training for him,” Young said. “We are trying to do what is best for Josh Jung. He’s doing everything he can. But 13 games don’t expose you to everything you are going to face at this level. My expectation is that he’s going to be here at some point, but we’re not there yet.”
So, what more do the Rangers need to see of Jung? Well, just more. When healthy, Jung has torn up the upper levels of the minor league system the last two years. Trouble is: He’s just not been healthy enough. There was no minor league season in 2020 due to the pandemic. He missed the first month of the 2021 minor league season with a foot injury.
He’s still not played a full week of games in the minors. He had been on a buildup progression over the first two weeks in Round Rock that limited him to five games a week. If he starts on Saturday and Sunday this week, it will be the first time he’s played all six scheduled games in a week.
After that? Well, Sept. 1, when rosters can expand by two to 28, is just around the corner. It might make sense to wait a couple of extra days and not be forced to make a roster move. The Rangers open a series at Boston on Sept. 1. Fans in Arlington would be denied the chance to see his debut live.
“For fans to see him [here] would be absolutely great,” Young said, but he also said the idea of ticket sales nor how the Rangers would rotate playing time for fellow rookies Ezequiel Duran (currently playing third base) and Bubba Thompson are factors in the decision. When Jung gets here, Beasley said, the Rangers will figure things out. Too many promising young players is not an issue, the manager said.
The Rangers want to call Josh Jung up soon. And for good.
Until then, fans will simply have to be entertained by what’s on the field. The good news: Lately, it’s been pretty interesting.