SURPRISE, Ariz. — For a team that lost 102 games last year, got a late start to spring training and has essentially half a normal spring training camp to form a roster, the Rangers have surprisingly few pressing issues.
But there is one: They could really use a closer for a mostly inexperienced bullpen.
If only there was somebody around with more than 200 career saves and one of the top dozen save percentages in history.
Come to think of it, there is.
Greg Holland, who has 220 career saves and an 87.3 percent conversion rate, is in camp on a non-roster contract. He pitched his second scoreless inning of the spring on Sunday in a 13-0 whipping of Arizona. His velocity, not necessarily the measure of his effectiveness, was up a tick to 91-92 mph. Matt Bush, also on a non-roster deal, pitched the ninth, flinging 94-98 mph fastballs with well-placed 91 mph cutters. He was brilliant.
“We obviously don’t have a ton of experience at the back end,” manager Chris Woodward said. “And for what we want — to be a winning team — it helps to have some experience there. … I think it’s a decision we’re going to have to make towards the end of camp. But it may not even be how we go into the season, not with a ‘pure’ closer, but where we fit matches up best with the lineup. I’ve always preferred to have a guy who knows he’s the closer; those are three different outs. But we’ll see. It’s a pretty big [decision].”
If the Rangers carry Holland and Bush, both 36, they could rotate closers early in the season, mixing in Joe Barlow, who got six weeks of experience in the role last year when there was little pressure. It might also allow the Rangers to better protect Bush’s troublesome elbow and manage his workload.
“I think if they are both performing really well, we can find a way to make it work,” Woodward said of adding the two veterans and making corresponding 40-man roster moves. “I like what we are seeing right now.”
Here’s our current look at the projected roster:
Catcher (2): Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim
The skinny: Heim’s switch-hitting ability probably gives him a slight edge over Trevino, who is a better game-caller and handler of pitchers. There is a trade market for Trevino, who had three hits Sunday, and Heim and that could determine this. There is some thought that for a backup role, if needed due to an injury, Matt Whatley has similar attributes to the others: good receiver who is challenged on offense.
Infielders (5): 1B Nathaniel Lowe, 2B Marcus Semien, SS Corey Seager, 3B Andy Ibáñez, INF Charlie Culberson.
The skinny: The Rangers sent the spring star, Josh Smith, back to minor league camp Sunday, clearing up any far-fetched thoughts he could somehow make the team. But Smith is expected to go to Triple-A Round Rock, play three infield positions and may get a pinch of outfield work, as well. It puts him in position to be the callup if the Rangers have an injury in the infield despite having played only 30 games to this point above Class A. He would essentially skip Double-A. Davis Wendzel, also sent to minor league camp Sunday, will be another option.
In a bid to extend his career, Matt Carpenter has done everything the Rangers have asked this spring, but he had agreed to start the season in the minors to continue to ramp up at-bats.
Outfielders (6): OF Kole Calhoun, OF Adolis García, INF-OF Brad Miller, OF Nick Solak, OF-DH Willie Calhoun, OF Eli White.
The skinny: Eli White played the outfield for the second time in three days, suggesting his surgically-repaired right elbow is bouncing back well. Pair that with rave reviews for his revamped swing and he seems to be tilting the battle with veteran non-roster invitee Jake Marisnick in his favor. Either could pair up in a loose platoon with left-handed hitting Kole Calhoun, but White is currently on the Rangers’ 40-man roster. Marisnick isn’t.
Leody Taveras was among Sunday’s cuts. The Rangers aren’t going to make the same mistake they made a year ago, putting him on the roster before he’s earned it. The club feels he’s made significant progress, but there is still work to be done.
“We all think the guy has star potential,” Woodward said. “He is working on things right now. He’s been working with the hitting coaches and he’s been a plus learner right now. It’s showing up in games, which has been fun. If some of these things stick, and he becomes a consistent performance, he’s going to knock the door down.”
Starting pitchers (5): RHP Jon Gray, LHP Martin Perez, RHP Dane Dunning, LHP Taylor Hearn, RHP Spencer Howard.
The skinny: The fifth spot is still open with Spencer Howard and Kolby Allard the leading candidates. Both have pitched well, but the Rangers may believe Allard profiles better as a muilti-inning reliever.
The other option: A.J. Alexy, who had three perfect innings against Arizona Sunday. But the Rangers probably need to get Alexy built up at Triple-A rather than going short with him at the big-league level.
Relievers (10): RHP Kolby Allard, RHP Joe Barlow, RHP Matt Bush, RHP Greg Holland, LHP John King, LHP Brett Martin, RHP Garrett Richards, RHP Dennis Santana, RHP Josh Sborz, RHP Nick Snyder.
The skinny: As soon as MLB made the change to go to 28-man rosters to start the year, Woodward all but acknowledged committing to 10 relievers. The Rangers will need a multitude of arms, especially since they are being cautious in how they ramp up starters. Allard, King and Richards give them multi-inning options.
It’s not that difficult to wheedle this down to 10 names, though non-roster guys Nick Tropeano, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman, could also present options. But the question that really remains is how to line up guys at the back end.
There is at least one experienced option.
Briefly
The other moves on Sunday: OF Zach Reks was optioned to Round Rock, INF Ezequiel Durant optioned to Frisco. RHPs Chase Lee, Daniel Robert and Jesus Tinoco, OF Bubba Thompson and C Matt Whatley were all returned to the minor league camp, awaiting assignment to respective rosters.