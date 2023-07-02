RangersStros

Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia swings for a pitch during the eighth inning of Friday’s game against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The Astros won 5-3.

 Elías Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News

ARLINGTON — A few years ago, Major League Baseball changed jerseys for the All-Star Game to make things more uniform, so to speak. The players just wear their respective leagues across the front instead of team names. Make things look more organized. Lot of effort went into the Evergreen AL jerseys designed for this year’s game.

Pity, too. They could just put “Rangers” across the front. Might have been easier.

0
0
0
0
0