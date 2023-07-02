ARLINGTON — A few years ago, Major League Baseball changed jerseys for the All-Star Game to make things more uniform, so to speak. The players just wear their respective leagues across the front instead of team names. Make things look more organized. Lot of effort went into the Evergreen AL jerseys designed for this year’s game.
Pity, too. They could just put “Rangers” across the front. Might have been easier.
The Rangers’ All-Star contingent for the July 11 game in Seattle swelled to six on Sunday when starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and right fielder Adolis García were added to fill out the roster. They join the quartet of Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and rookie Josh Jung, who were all voted into the starting lineup. It’s the most starters the Rangers have ever had.
And here’s the kicker: By the time the game starts, they might all be in the starting lineup together, too.
It ties for the second most All-Star representatives the Rangers have ever had, but even that requires further explanation. Put simply, the Rangers have never had this many players selected purely on their contributions to this organization in a single year. In 2012, when managers still had a stronger hand in selecting reserves, then-Rangers manager Ron Washington ended up with eight players on the roster. In 2010, they also had six, but one of them was Cliff Lee, who had been acquired from Seattle less than a week before the game.
Not that anybody really wanted to talk about the All-Star Game in light of the Rangers’ 5-3 loss to Houston Sunday. Neither Eovaldi, perhaps the team’s singular leader, or García were available in the clubhouse after the game.
All six were selected either by fans as starters or their peers as reserves. The game’s starting pitcher won’t be announced until closer to the game, but Eovaldi has an excellent case to claim that role. Also, elected players who can’t play in the game will be replaced. It makes García a strong candidate to replace New York’s injured Aaron Judge in the starting lineup.
Eovaldi, who pitched seven shutout innings on two hits Saturday to become the AL’s second 10-game winner this season, has been among the AL’s top performers by virtually any statistical measure. He began Sunday leading the AL in innings (112.1), was third in pitching WAR (3.0) per Fangraphs, third in ERA (2.64) and 10th in strikeouts (106). His expected ERA of 3.34 ranked fourth, suggesting that he’s outperformed high expectations. He received the most votes on the players ballot, finishing just ahead of Tampa Bay’s Shane McLanahan.
It is his second All-Star selection. He was also selected in 2021 while with the Boston Red Sox on the way to a fourth-place finish in Cy Young voting. He pitched a scoreless inning in the game at Colorado.
Eovaldi is scheduled to make his final start of the first half on Thursday at Boston, meaning he’d be in perfect position to pitch in the game, if not start it. McClanahan, who leads the league in wins and is second in ERA, was placed on the IL Saturday. The other starting pitchers named to the team were the Yankees Gerrit Cole, Minnesota’s Sonny Gray and the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.
García, who had been the Rangers’ fifth finalist in the voting for starter, also made the 2021 All-Star team. He has been among the AL’s most prolific run-producers all season, alternating with the world’s greatest player, Ohtani, for the RBI lead for much of the last two weeks. He began Sunday second in RBIs (66), second in runs scored (61), tied for third in homers (20) and sixth in slugging percentage (.508). García and Ohtani are the only AL hitters to rank in the top five in homers, RBIs and runs.
García finished fifth in the player voting behind Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Houston’s Yordan Alvarez, New York’s Aaron Judge and the Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout. Arozarena, Judge and Trout won the fan voting. Alvarez was named as a reserve along with García and Baltimore’s Austin Hays. But Judge is on the IL with a toe issue and Alvarez is on the IL with an oblique issue so both are unlikely to play, which might push García into the starting lineup.
It also puts García in contention for the Home Run Derby field on July 11. Four contestants for the eight-player bracket have already been confirmed: Arozarena, Julio Rodriguez of host Seattle, Vladimir Guerrero of Toronto and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. García said recently he would like to participate in the Home Run Derby, if asked. It would also set up a potentially fun rivalry between him and Arozarena, who were teammates with the St. Louis organization and who are close friends.
