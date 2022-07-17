ARLINGTON — When Chris Young undertook the big Rangers rebuild 18 months ago, the first big question he confronted was the possibility the Rangers would have to choose between either Jack Leiter or Kumar Rocker to rejuvenate the farm system.
Apparently, nobody ever told Young it had to be an either/or equation. They now have both.
On Sunday, the Rangers seemingly broke the first round of the MLB draft, using the third pick overall and their only pick in the first three rounds on Rocker, the onetime Vanderbilt ace who spent the last couple of months pitching for the Tri-City Valley Cats of the Independent Frontier League.
Rocker, 22, is a beast of a pitcher who entered the 2021 season as Leiter’s Vanderbilt rotation mate, endured a drop in velocity during the year, fell to the No. 10 pick, failed to sign with the New York Mets, underwent a “non-pitching related minor surgery” on his right arm, made five starts with the Valley Cats and reentered the draft. Even on Sunday, it was not announced what Rocker’s surgery was.
“The risk is on the medical side,” Young said Sunday night. “We recognize that, but we are comfortable with what we’ve seen. This is an elite competitor, an unbelievable tough, strong person who is just a winner. We’re comfortable with the medical reports and looking forward to a great future with the Rangers.”
Asked about the medical reports, Rocker said via Zoom: “Yeah, I can’t really talk about that, bro.”
Which is not exactly going to provide the public any reassurances about the relative riskiness.
Lest there be any confusion: The Rangers didn’t go with the “safe” pick here. When is there such a thing in the first round, anyway? There is risk associated with all of them. With some, it’s whether they will ever realize their talent ceiling. With others: health.
About the only consensus in the Rangers draft room seemed to be that if Jackson Holliday, the Oklahoma shortstop, was still available at No. 3, they would take him. The other candidates carried risk, too. The high school outfielder Elijah Green had some swing-and-miss issues. The high school hitter Termarr Johnson may be physically maxed out. When Holliday went first overall, those questions lingered over the Rangers’ possible choices.
Rocker was considered intriguing, but most draft analysts had him going from somewhere in the high teens to the mid-30s overall.
The Rangers chose to bet on Rocker and, to some degree, noted Los Angeles-based orthopedist Dr. Neil El Attrache. El Attrache performed the heretofore “minor” arm surgery and provided “very good” medical reports to the Rangers, Young said. The Rangers will do their own scans as part of a physical, only after an agreement with Rocker is reached.
Their feeling: A healthy Rocker a year ago would have never gotten to No. 3. He’s gotten healthy over the last year and had time to simmer over how the Mets deal fell apart. Some might say he has a chip on his shoulder. A healthy and more motivated Rocker? How could they look away?
“I wouldn’t say a ‘chip,’” said Rocker, the son of former NFL defensive lineman Tracy Rocker, currently Philadelphia’s defensive line coach. “But I just got a new motivation for it and I just attacked my work at a different rate and a different way.
“I figured I could [be a first-rounder] again,” he said. “I think my talent speaks for itself.”
There has never been doubt about the talent. Rocker, listed at 6-5, 245, was drafted in the 38th round by Colorado out of North Oconee High School in 2018. He was considered a first-round talent, but it was clear he’d honor his Vanderbilt commitment.
As a freshman, he only upped the hype, pitching Vanderbilt to the College World Series. Along the way he threw a no-hitter against Duke with 19 strikeouts in the Super Regional and was named the NCAA Freshman of the Year. Before the 2020 season was canceled, he had 28 strikeouts in just 15 innings and a chant of “Tank for Kumar,” echoed across the internet for fans of woebegone teams. The Rangers’ fans among them.
The Rangers have seen Rocker a lot. Young saw him in person in 2021 before the drop in velocity. President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels saw him against Ole Miss after the drop. Rocker had no real fastball to speak of that night but showed impeccable competitiveness and pitchability with his breaking ball and offspeed stuff to get through seven solid innings. Senior scouting director Kip Fagg or his staff were at every one of Rocker’s 2021 starts.
Fagg saw him throwing 94-98 mph in one of his first starts for Tri-City earlier this spring.
“I’ve seen him since I was a young kid in high school,” Fagg said. “I went up there to Albany and saw him pitch and I felt very comfortable with the stuff. It’s actually probably a better version of Kumar Rocker right now than in college.”
Apparently so. With the benefit of only 30 independent league innings, Rocker increased his draft position from 10 to 3 in a year’s time. Of note, the value and recommended signing bonus for the No. 10 pick a year ago was $4.74 million, though he reportedly agreed for $6 million before the physical issues. This year: The recommended bonus is $7.59 million. In other words, Rocker could, in theory, sign for below slot, still get a higher bonus than he agreed to last year and give the Rangers more money to play with in rounds four and after.
Like, could you imagine that? The Rangers getting Rocker and having more money to spend on the middle rounds to make up for not having a second- or third-rounder?
Nah, couldn’t possibly happen. Unless, of course it does.
Because who ever saw the Rangers getting both Leiter and Rocker?