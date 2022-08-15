ARLINGTON — From the time the Rangers finally got to spring training, Chris Woodward was direct. There would be no excuses. The team had a new, state-of-the-art facility, a beefed-up roster, three years’ experience with a painful teardown and rebuild process. This Rangers team needed to expect to win. Even had it boiled down to a logo — “E2W” — emblazoned on T-shirts.

And on Monday, the second anniversary of the last time the Rangers spent a day over .500, there were no excuses.

Tags

Recommended for you