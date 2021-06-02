Rangers outfielder Adolis García has been named the American League’s Rookie of the Month for May, the league announced on Wednesday. He is the first Texas player to win the league’s monthly rookie honors since Nomar Mazara in May 2016.
García, 28, started his second calendar month with the Rangers on Tuesday. Is what he is doing still a surprise?
“I get a lot of questions and responses on how I’m playing,” García said through an interpreter on Tuesday. “But I’m just going about my business. I’m very, very happy with my play right now.”
García, 28, produced a slash line of .312/.348/.633/.981 over 28 games last month with an MLB-leading 11 home runs. His 27 RBIs in May ranked tied for second in the majors.
García’s win is just the ninth instance of a Texas player winning the AL’s monthly rookie award since it was first introduced in 2001, and he is the eighth different Ranger to take the honors.
García finished off May with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs, both Rangers’ rookie records. Dave Hostetler (.988 in June, 1982) holds the mark for monthly OPS. But he also didn’t rack up outfield assists and save runs the way García did. García was credited with six runs saved in the month.
He was also announced on Tuesday as a unanimous selection for Rangers May Player of the Month, an award selected by writers and broadcasters that cover the team on a regular basis.
García led the league in home runs. That has led to more and more pitchers attacking him with breaking and offspeed pitches. He saw fastballs 61.2% of the time from when he was called up April 13 until the end of the month. That percentage dropped to 52.6 in May. García hit only .217 against secondary pitches in May but did hit five home runs on those pitches.
“They have their strategy and I have mine,” García said. “That’s what baseball is all about. It’s like a cat-and-mouse game.”