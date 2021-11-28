The Rangers entered the free agency shopping bazaar knowing three things: They had lots of money to spend, they needed lots of upgrades and it wasn’t really important where the upgrades came.
Which is why Marcus Semien on Sunday was poised to be the perfect first step.
The club, according to three sources, agreed to a seven-year deal with Semien. The deal is still pending a physical. With baseball’s collective bargaining agreement set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, there is a deadline to complete and announce the deal. If the sport goes into a lockout Thursday, it would freeze all transactions.
The Rangers will reportedly lavish $175 million on Semien, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal would be the second-largest in Rangers history behind the 10-year, $252 million deal the team reached with Alex Rodriguez in 2000.
President of baseball operations Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young offered no confirmation or denials Sunday. Neither responded to requests to talk.
Semien, 31, finished third in the AL MVP voting earlier this month, the second time in the last three years he’s finished in the top three. He also won a Gold Glove at second base, his first full season at the position after being traded from Oakland to Toronto. He had previously been a shortstop. And that’s a perfect segue to this: He could play either for the Rangers, according to two sources.
It all depends on how much more money the Rangers invest and whether they are able to land another of the elite shortstops on the market. The Rangers have talked with Corey Seager, Carlos Correa and Irving’s Trevor Story. While Seager and Correa are expected to receive contracts each around or above $300 million, it’s entirely possible the Rangers could wind up with both Semien and Story for the same cost. There were indications that perhaps both the Rangers and Seager were pivoting in different directions after some initial conversations. The Los Angeles Dodgers may renew their efforts to retain Seager.
What is clear: The Rangers are not done. According to two sources, they also agreed to a deal with veteran outfielder Kole Calhoun on Sunday, had an offer out to starting pitcher Jon Gray and have been investigating the outfield market. While Starling Marte reportedly agreed to a four-year, $78 million deal with the New York Mets on Friday, versatile Chris Taylor, Nicholas Castellanos and Michael Conforto were all still very much in play.
The Calhoun terms were unknown. That deal is also pending a physical, which is not an insignificant detail considering Calhoun was limited to 51 games by hamstring issues that included a surgical repair.
Back to bigger things: Semien and what the deal could mean.
Perhaps the most important aspect of the Semien deal is this: The Rangers found a premier free agent willing to come to Texas after a 102-loss season. It could pave the way for more. As long as the Rangers are willing to significantly outspend the market. Most projections for Semien had a contract for him in the five- or six-year range at about $25 million. The average annual value of the Rangers’ deal is right in line with that $25 million per year projection, but the seventh year took the total value well beyond the market. It also served notice that the Rangers are indeed serious about spending.
If the Rangers sign Story, projected to get a similar deal, Seager or Correa, Semien could remain at second. If the Rangers do add another shortstop, it could push incumbent Isiah Kiner-Falefa into a utility role or perhaps make him attractive to a team-seeking a defensive upgrade on a shorter-term commitment. The New York Yankees might fit that profile.
If they don’t add another shortstop, there could be a discussion about how to best defensively deploy Kiner-Falefa and Semien.
It could also open the possibility of the Rangers entertaining discussions with other clubs about using 2020 first-round pick Justin Foscue as a potential trade chip to land young, established talent. Oakland, for example, has reportedly expressed a willingness to listen to offers for first baseman Matt Olson.
Semien has a career .256/.324/.444/.768 slash line with a career OPS+ of 110, 10 percent higher than league average. In 2019 with Oakland, he finished third in the MVP voting after an .892 OPS season. But, he struggled in pandemic-shortened 2020, hitting just .223/.305/.374/.679. Oakland elected not to offer him a qualifying offer and he instead took a one-year, $18 million deal with Toronto and agreed to move to second base. He responded with a career-best year, playing in all 162 of Toronto’s games, hitting 45 homers and posting an .873 OPS (133 OPS+).
Toronto offered him a qualifying offer of $18.4 million after the season, meaning the Rangers are willing to surrender their second draft pick to sign Semien, per the current rules of the CBA. The rules regarding draft pick compensation could change when a new CBA is reached, but teams that sign players with qualifying offers attached before the deadline expect to forfeit a pick.
The Rangers did not intend to give up a draft pick when free agency started, but the market has moved faster than expected. It forced the Rangers to make a decision: Either keep pace or be passed by again.
They opted to both strike fast and leave other doors open.