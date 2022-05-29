OAKLAND, Calif. — Before the Rangers started their four-game series in Oakland, manager Chris Woodward saw an opportunity. He saw an ascending team with a chance to do something the franchise hadn’t done in over a year: to get to .500 and even their season record.
That meant something to the team, Woodward said on multiple occasions in Oakland. And by the time Sunday rolled around, the Rangers, after winning the first three games, had a chance to accomplish it.
And then they gave it away.
The Rangers set a new season-high for errors in a game with five on Sunday, falling to the last-place A’s 6-5 and snapping a four-game win streak.
The A’s nearly gave the game back to the Rangers in the ninth when they opted not to cover second on an easy stolen base from Marcus Semien — catcher Sean Murphy even threw the ball to second with no one covering — that eventually turned into Semien scoring on a wild pitch from closer Dany Jiménez to tie the game at five.
The next inning, Jed Lowrie hit a walk-off single off of Brett Martin to win the game and prevent a four-game sweep by the Rangers.
The Rangers record: 22-24. A winning percentage of .478 just doesn’t look as good as .500.
“I just expected more today,” Woodward said after the loss. “But listen, we have to flush that. We’ve been playing good baseball up until today, so we have to go home, get back on that plane … and play well tomorrow.”
The loss, and a missed chance at getting to .500 for the first time since May 9 of last season, stings, but the way Sunday’s loss played out was also surprising to Woodward.
It started well. Corey Seager hit a solo home run in the first, marking the second-straight game he sent a ball into the seats. Brad Miller hit a solo home run two innings later and then added a RBI single in the fifth — one of two runs the Rangers scored that inning.
Meanwhile, starting pitcher Dane Dunning was allowing base runners but not allowing runs until the fifth. The A’s scored three that inning off a combination of Dunning and Dennis Santana, but the Rangers still led 4-3 at the end of the inning.
The Rangers held onto that lead until the eighth inning. Against reliever John King, A’s pinch hitter Chad Pinder drilled a RBI single into left field to tie the game at four. The Rangers intentionally walked Sean Murphy to load the bases for Keller Fossil Ridge alumnus Sheldon Neuse.
Neuse hit a soft grounder to Semien, who went home with his throw, but it was low. It bounced off the glove of catcher Jonah Heim and landed in front of him, allowing Ramon Laureano to score the go-ahead run. It was Semien’s second error of the day, a season-high fifth error for the Rangers, and the 34th they’ve recorded this season.
“The lack of execution on the defensive side was pretty frustrating. That was shocking, honestly,” Woodward said. “We put a lot of pride in that. I know these guys work really hard at it. It’s one of those things where, OK, we had some troubles earlier in the season and today kind of popped up. Like I said, shocking is the best way to describe it.”
Shocked would’ve been a way to describe the clubhouse after the game, too. The same one that was filled with music and laughter after the first three games was a lot quieter. Losses usually create that type of feel, but this time it felt like an opportunity missed.
“We’ve got a lot of time left,” Woodward cautioned after the loss.
And more opportunities ahead. Between now and the end of June the Rangers will have just two series against teams currently with a winning record: the Tampa Bay Rays, whom the Rangers face next, and the Houston Astros, who the Rangers get at home for a three-game series in the middle of June.
Getting back to .500 is something the Rangers will have the chance to do soon — even if they couldn’t get it done in a game they should’ve on Sunday.