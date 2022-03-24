SURPRISE, Ariz. — It feels like there should be a disclaimer here.
Caution: Offenses may appear larger in Arizona under pale skies and on hard dirt than in real life. All statistics should be taken with extreme caution.
That said: The Rangers have scored 43 runs in three days. After blasting Cleveland for 25 on Monday, they punched in a pair of touchdowns in a 14-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday afternoon. They hit four more homers, giving them 11 over the last three games. They have taken 14 walks in those three days.
And you couldn’t really say Wednesday’s challenge wasn’t real. They faced a trio of 2021 All-Stars in Lance Lynn, Craig Kimbrel and Liam Hendriks. They may be only five games into spring training, but they are just over two weeks away from opening day. It doesn’t matter how many games into the spring schedule, only that you are ready when it’s over.
Warnings, caveats and disclaimers aside, it’s been impressive. Especially since improving the offense is such a theme of this spring.
It had to be after the Rangers ranked last in the majors in OPS (.670) and overhauled their entire offensive staff. New bench coach/offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker and hitting instructor Tim Hyers were hired with the directive of distilling sophisticated data into plain, simple messaging.
Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Mitch Garver were added at great expense to ignite the offense. They will almost certainly hit 1-2-3 as they did Wednesday. Seager hit his second homer of the spring and Garver had homers in his first two at-bats.
“We have had really good dialogue,” manager Chris Woodward said after Wednesday’s game. “Guys are following a pitch-by-pitch plan. They are making good decisions and taking good swings in the strike zone. That shows up. If we make those kinds of decisions, take those kinds of swings, good things are going to happen.”
The idea is for Ecker and Hyers to present simple plans, for Semien and Seager to execute them and for the rest of the lineup to feed off that.
Take Garver, for example.
“Just watching Seager for a couple of games now, you can tell he’s very aggressive,” Garver said. “He loves to attack pitches in the zone. And that’s something I’d like to do more of. I think I’ve been a little passive. But with the mentality of this team, I think we’re going to attack, attack, attack. It’s something I can learn from being behind him. And it’s pretty cool.”
Seager: “I think this clubhouse is starting to complement each other. We’re starting to get on the same page. We’re starting to learn each other and what we like to do with swings and takes and all the different ways there are to beat a pitcher.”
The Rangers offensive issues in 2021 were myriad. It started with a mostly unproven lineup lacking in stabilizing veterans. Nathaniel Lowe and Adolis García, both in their first full year, ended up hitting in traditionally high-leverage spots like Nos. 4-5. There is pressure that goes along with that. Even more when guys ahead of you aren’t getting on base. It only added to their stress.
They hit fourth and fifth on Wednesday and likely will continue to do so once the season starts. They now have the benefit of a full season’s experience and the presence of a threatening top of the lineup.
“I love the idea that the pitcher comes into the game on full alert,” Woodward said. “There is no easy way to set the tone. Watching those three guys [ahead of them], will really benefit [Lowe and Garcia].”
A year ago, the Rangers could get bogged down in dissecting data and were not “free” enough to simply attack the opponent when the game started. Perhaps, on occasion, they were too focused on what the pitcher did well, rather than on their own approaches.
On Wednesday morning, Ecker and Hyers performed a bit of a maintenance check, reaffirming their simple message to hitters.
“Kind of reverse engineer it,” Ecker said of his approach. “We want to create a situation where there is one tab open on the computer so that when they go to the plate they are focused on what they do well. Our goal is for them to set foot in the box with clarity.”
“Their approach is simple,” Seager said. “They take all the numbers and all the data and try to make it as simple as possible. The simpler the better. It’s a hard game. The simpler the better. Don’t try to overcomplicate it.
“I’ve seen people do it, where the numbers kind of take over you,” he added. “You’re thinking about a number instead of what you’re doing.”
The Rangers are trying to make things simpler again for their hitters.
Over the last three days, they certainly seem to be grasping what they are being given. If so, come the regular season, there might not be a need for disclaimers.