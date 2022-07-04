BALTIMORE — You’ve heard it before: In baseball, a game can change with one swing of a bat. As Monday showed, sometimes it doesn’t even take that.
On a day celebrated with fireworks, the Rangers and Orioles ended their game in perhaps the most unexplosive way possible. With the bases loaded, Rangers reliever Matt Moore threw a 93 mph fastball that tailed too far inside, hitting Orioles shortstop Jorge Mateo and ending the game in 10 innings, 7-6.
Moore threw two pitches in the 10th. The first led to a bunt single from former Ranger Rougned Odor, moving Austin Hays to third. The Rangers intentionally walked rookie Ramon Urias to create a bases-loaded force situation. The next pitch from Moore drilled Mateo on the left thigh.
Walk-off? More like hobble-off. Mateo slowly limped to first where a celebration and icy blue Gatorade shower awaited him.
“It was a bizarre game,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “And of course it ended that way, as well.”
The Rangers (37-41) took the lead in the ninth inning on Marcus Semien’s 10th home run of the year — a solo shot that even Camden Yards’ new higher and farther left-field fence couldn’t contain.
Joe Barlow came on with a chance to close the door, but a RBI double from Orioles rookie Adley Rutschman off the wall in right field tied the score.
“Joe has been really good for us,” Woodward said of Barlow, who has 24 saves the last two years, but on Monday blew his third in his last eight opportunities. “Obviously he’s been really good for us since last year. He just made a pitch that left for middle of the plate. If he gets it away, where he wanted, Rutschman probably doesn’t hit a double on it.”
For the Rangers, it was a missed opportunity. But to even have the opportunity was somewhat surprising to Woodward.
This season began late because of the lockout. A full schedule was preserved, though at the cost of some off days along the way. Woodward has been asked multiple times this season about some of the tough travel and long stretches of games, to which he’s pretty much had the same response: It’s Major League Baseball; everyone signed up for it and is going through it.
After Monday’s loss, though, Woodward did hint at the difficulty of playing a day game the day after a getaway game in New York. Semien pointed out that Baltimore, playing on the road Sunday in Minnesota, had to do it, too. So no excuses, even in an acknowledgment of the difficulty that came with it.
“You’re playing a one o’clock game first day of the series. It’s always kind of a rush,” Woodward said. “But we had a chance to win the game. Just couldn’t finish it.”
The Rangers, thanks to a five-run fifth inning that included a three-run homer from Mitch Garver, had a 5-2 lead. Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins quickly put a dent in the bottom of the inning with a solo home run. The next inning, the Orioles scored two runs on a slow chopper from Jonathan Araúz that slipped under the glove of first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, tying the score at 5.
“He made the right read, but the ball kind of stayed low on him,” Woodward said of Lowe’s error. “But you always want to miss it on the high side, not the low side. … I like that he was aggressive to it, but obviously we’d like to see him make the play.”
Semien added: “We just didn’t necessarily play clean baseball and sometimes that can bite you.”
It also stings, especially considering the Rangers had a chance to pull within two games off .500 – a mark they’ve been aspiring to get back to since they hit it on May 31 for the only time this season. The Orioles, a team with one of the lowest payrolls in the league, presented a good opportunity to make some headway on that mission.
Before Monday’s game, Woodward was asked if he saw some similarities between where the two teams are in their respective rebuilds. He did, adding that while they looked at the Orioles as a team they could beat, they probably were looking at his Rangers the same way.
As the records show, they probably should. Both teams now have 37 wins on the year.