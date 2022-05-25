ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adrian Beltré doesn’t make social calls.
Oh, sure, everybody on the Rangers staff hustles over to give him a hug and jaw with him. It’s fun. But, believe us, he can get by just fine without it. When he shows up around the Rangers’ these days, like he did Tuesday, he shows up to work.
“I like helping,” Beltré said after protesting, as only he can, that he had no time to talk. “It’s always nice to pass along some of your knowledge, especially when you see younger guys who kind of remind you of yourself at younger age. I wish I’d had somebody to do that for me when I was younger.”
No worry. The Rangers have plenty of projects for him any time he wants to show up. Namely, the continued attempt to develop Andy Ibáñez into a full-fledged third baseman and helping Marcus Semien navigate through the perils of living up to a big contract.
The question: How much time is Beltré willing to commit to such projects? The Rangers, with President Jon Daniels leading the charge, continue to communicate with Beltré about some kind of role. Beltré, so far, has been resistant to taking a job. He’s completely fine with being an occasional guest – a working guest, but a guest, nonetheless.
Driving an hour down the 405 Freeway Tuesday afternoon to have some conversations before the Rangers started a two-game series with the Los Angeles Angels: Not a problem. It’s a one-day thing. A trip to spring training was just a long weekend. The rest of the time, he can focus on his wife and three kids.
"I invest myself too much in things when I take something on," he said after a long, animated on-field conversation with Ibáñez. "I want and need to give that to my family right now."
In spring, Beltré spent a long afternoon session with Ibáñez working on defense after he noticed flaws in the third baseman’s setup. On Tuesday, the pair spent more time talking about hitting. Ibáñez has always been a fearless hitter, but he’s seemed tentative at the plate this year as the Rangers have given him regular time. He was in a 2 for 37 skid entering play Tuesday, then grounded out and struck out in his first two at-bats. The latter came with two men on.
The Rangers haven’t given up Ibáñez, yet. But they may be getting close. They could split time at third between Charlie Culberson (against lefties) and Brad Miller against (right-handers), if they wanted to. Such an arrangement might also create opportunity for Leody Taveras to be called up from the minors to get at-bats in the outfield that had been going to Miller. They are not ready to consider calling up Josh Smith or Ezequiel Duran.
“I’ve watched [Ibáñez] do all the work, put in all the effort,” manager Chris Woodward said. “Now, let it show. Let it come out. I can’t take away all the things he thinks about and I know that a lot of our younger guys are teetering a little. When you get here, that’s only the beginning of pressure. There is only going to be more of it.”
The other conversation the Rangers hoped Beltré would have was with Semien, who has struggled since the start of the season. The Rangers believe Semien has struggled with living up to the expectations that came along with his seven-year, $175 million contract.
Beltré knows the feeling. He went through the same thing after signing his first big contract in free agency with Seattle. Beltré called the first year in Seattle a “horrible experience.”
“I think I can pass on some stuff,” he said. “You want to justify the contract. You want to live up to things for your new teammates and fans. It’s not easy. It can be tough when you care. You just put too much on your shoulders.”