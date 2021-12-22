The 2021 season for the Texas A&M Aggies has met a premature end.
The school announced on Wednesday that due to a combination of COVID-19 issues within the football program, as well as season-ending injuries, its roster is not in a position to safely participate in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31.
“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Texas A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said in a statement. “As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount.”
Reports arose on Tuesday that there was a COVID outbreak within the Texas A&M football team over the weekend, with the end result becoming the end of its season.
“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” Aggie coach Jimbo Fisher said.
Texas A&M will finish Fisher’s fourth season in College Station with an 8-4 record.
“We are disappointed that Texas A&M University and the Aggie fans will be unable to represent the Southeastern Conference in Jacksonville at this year’s TaxSlayer Gator Bowl game. However, the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our primary concern,” said TaxSlayer Gator Bowl chairman John Duce.
Eyes in Aggieland will now have to shift to 2022 where Texas A&M has an incoming recruiting class rated as one of the country’s best, as well as LSU transfer Max Johnson potentially taking the reins as the team’s new starting quarterback next season.