Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said Friday that he doesn’t believe the school owes any money over nonconference football games that were canceled this fall due to the spread of COVID-19.
North Texas was set to face Texas A&M on Sept. 12 in College Station and would have received $1.25 million for playing the Aggies.
The contract contains a $1 million buyout and a clause that addresses the possibility of unforeseen events that would release either team from it.
The question is if the COVID-19 pandemic satisfies the clause that includes the phrase “acts of God or any other event not within the control of the party whose performance is interfered with, and which, by reasonable diligence, such party is unable to prevent.”
The SEC announced Thursday that it would play a 10-game, conference-only schedule due to the pandemic.
“We don’t believe we have any financial obligations,” Bjork said during a video conference with reporters. “This is a public health matter that is outside of our control.”
Bjork went on to say that the school has offered to move nonconference games that were canceled to later dates but has yet to hear back from schools on the offer.
UNT officials declined to comment Thursday on the status of the financial implications of the game being canceled.
The school’s athletics department is already in a tight spot financially due to the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the NCAA to cancel the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, as well as spring sports.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker estimated earlier this year that those moves could cost the school up to $2.5 million. Losing the financial boost from playing at Texas A&M would be another significant hit for a program with a budget of approximately $40 million.
Baker released a statement Thursday expressing disappointment on seeing the game canceled.
“I appreciate Ross Bjork reaching out personally this afternoon to inform me of the SEC’s decision to play conference football games only,” Baker said. “We have been preparing to play a full schedule, and I’m disappointed for our student-athletes and fans to lose the opportunity at Texas A&M. We are excited about this season and will continue to keep our fans updated as our plans evolve.”
UNT still has nonconference games against Houston Baptist, SMU and Houston on the books.