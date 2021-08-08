SATAMA, Japan — One of the last major events at these uncertain, tumultuous, pandemic-riddled Tokyo Olympics finished with the most predictable outcome.
For a seventh consecutive time.
The 90-75 victory over Japan on Sunday at Saitama Super Arena marked the program’s 55th consecutive win in Olympic play. The gold-medal streak, which started at the 1996 Atlanta Games, is tied with the U.S. men’s basketball teams from 1936 to 1986 for the most consecutive gold medals in history.
The two most veteran American stars — Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi — have contributed to five, an Olympic basketball record.
After waiting an extra year because of the coronavirus pandemic postponement, enduring weeks of rigorous protocol and restrictions once in Tokyo, and playing in front of mostly empty stands, the final day of competition at these Olympics concluded with the familiar.
Houston native and leading scorer Brittney Griner orchestrated team selfies on the court after the medal ceremony. Taurasi plopped a half-full bottle of champagne on the press conference table before she spoke with reporters. All looked forward to celebrating more Monday on their joint plane ride home with the U.S. men’s team.
“This is always really difficult to win a gold medal,” Bird said. “ This year was even harder, given just all the challenges everyone faced — no fans, no friends or family, really isolating in a lot of ways.
“Especially for our team — we lost our first two exhibition games — so for our team to kind of deal with all the same adversity everybody else is dealing with and never let it get us down, to be sitting here now with a gold medal around our backs is really special.”
The victory included strong Texas representation.
Griner set an Olympic gold-medal game scoring record with 30 points. The former Baylor star shot 14 of 18 from the field (78%) and capitalized on the U.S.’ significant size advantage.
At 6-8, the tallest player in the game, Griner presented an imposing front in the paint against a Japanese team that didn’t feature any player over 6-1. She tallied five rebounds and three of the Americans’ 12 blocks en route to her second Olympic gold.
As she walked off the court, teammates shouted behind her shouted “30 Ps” in a nod to her scoring. Griner made like NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo — who went viral for ordering chicken nuggets after the Bucks’ title last month — and joked she needed some barbecue sauce for her 30-piece.
“We can easily not show up to certain [games], pick and choose, but every lady that came before me and that are here right now, whenever USA calls, we’re there,” Griner said. “We put in the time. We put in the effort. We have mothers on this team. That’s a lot that they’re leaving at home, but we always put USA Basketball first, and I think that’s what makes us one of the best.”
Meanwhile, Duncanville and Texas graduate Ariel Atkins earned her first Olympic gold, the latest accolade in her glittering young career.
Atkins powered Duncanville to Class 5A state championships in 2012 and 2013, part of her 148-10 record, including a 105-game winning streak, over four varsity seasons. Since the Mystics drafted her No. 7 overall in 2018, she has made three all-defensive teams, won the 2019 WNBA Finals and earned her first All-Star nod this season.
At 25, Atkins was one of the youngest on this year’s Olympic squad.
Team USA’s 55-game winning streak at the Olympics started with the 1992 bronze-medal game — four years before she was born.
So Atkins played as a reserve, tallying two points, while the veteran teammates dominated another Olympic final.
“Hopefully we’ve left some sort of legacy with the younger players where they now can carry that torch,” said Bird, who confirmed the Tokyo Games were her last.
Behind Griner, reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson (19 points) and Breanna Stewart (14 points and 14 rebounds) played central scoring roles.