Kexuan Zhou struggled to focus on the North Texas tennis team’s matches, having fun with her teammates or much else during the Mean Green’s trip to Hawaii earlier this month.
The freshman’s thoughts always took her back to her family in China, where the impact of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is just now starting to wane.
Zhou grew up in Changsha, a city 220 miles south of Wuhan, the original epicenter of the pandemic that has spread across the world. Her family still lives there.
“It was tough,” Zhou said. “Everyone in my family is fine. I have stayed in contact with them every day. No one I know has been affected by the virus, but there are still too many people who have been.”
The trickledown of the global crisis has been particularly tough for Zhou and her teammates. UNT coach Sujay Lama has built his program through an international recruiting strategy.
The Mean Green feature players from Europe, Japan, Russia, Egypt and India as well as China.
Several of those players were forced to make snap decisions after UNT’s match at Hawaii on March 12 was canceled over fears connected to the spread of the virus. UNT fell to Liberty two days earlier in its first match on its spring break trip to the island.
The team’s season was officially called off on March 19, along with the rest of spring sports in Conference USA.
Lama helped rush freshmen Sophia Hummel and Louisa Junghanns home to Germany and Hala Khaled Badwy to Egypt shortly after the team returned from Hawaii. Haruka Sasaki made it back Japan over the weekend.
Zhou elected to stay in Denton instead of heading to China. Nidhi Surapaneni and Maria Ponomareva are staying in Denton instead of flying back to India and Russia, respectively.
Alexandra Heczey, a senior whose career at UNT came to a premature end due to the virus, has a flight to Hungary in the next few days but is unsure if it will leave as planned.
“It’s been really confusing, emotional and depressing,” Heczey said. “It’s tough for everyone.”
The melting pot nature of UNT’s roster has presented a host of challenges for Lama during the crisis.
“The toughest thing has been the uncertainty with having players from all over the world,” Lama said. “I had to communicate with them and their parents to let them know that they are safe, and that we would do everything we could if they wanted to go home. It was a challenge, but I have good kids who were on top of communicating with us and their families.”
Zhou faced the toughest set of circumstances among UNT’s players, who will complete their spring semester studies online. Her immediate concern was the health and safety of her family, particularly her elderly grandparents.
As conditions in China improved, the focus shifted to Zhou’s plans. She could return to China this summer but might face a 14-day quarantine.
Zhou could also have trouble returning to the U.S. in a few months, depending on the conditions in America.
“My parents are more worried about me now,” Zhou said. “It’s getting better back there and worse here. They remind me every day to wash my hands and to wear a mask if I go out.”
Lama and UNT’s players rallied around Zhou during what turned into a frantic few days for the program.
“I feel bad for her,” said Surapaneni, a junior who is familiar with the struggles of being away from home. “That is tough for a freshman. I challenged myself to not go back for the winter break and couldn’t do it.”
Surapaneni was debating going home to India or staying in Denton for several days with her parents. Her mother wanted her to come home, but her father didn’t think it was worth the risk.
“It was a tough decision,” Surapaneni said. “I was stuck between them and decided to stay.”
Ponomareva’s concern was renewing her visa in Russia. She typically goes home for Christmas break and the summer but stayed in the U.S. this winter to save on expenses. Now Ponomareva might spent a year away from home.
“I miss my family so much. I talk to them almost every day and call them on Skype,” Ponomareva said of the online video communication platform. “It’s not like being there in person. I miss that.”
The fact UNT’s season was cut short made the situation all the tougher for Lama and his team. The Mean Green were scheduled to host the C-USA tournament this year.
UNT’s players leaned on each other for a few hectic days, when some of them rushed out of the country while others elected to stay.
The ones who remain continue to look to each other for support.
“You are alone here as international student,” Heczey said. “We have all leaned on each other since we are all in the same situation.”