North Texas held its weekly press conference Tuesday in advance of its game against Middle Tennessee on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
The Mean Green have lost two straight to fall to 2-4 on the season and 1-1 in Conference USA play. The Blue Raiders are also 2-4 and 1-1.
Here are five takeaways from today's event:
1. UNT will get Mason Fine back but might not have Tre Siggers available
The big question heading into today's press conference was the status of quarterback Mason Fine.
The senior left the Mean Green's loss to Southern Miss on Saturday with an injury to his left shoulder. Fine is right-handed.
"Mason was full go today in practice," UNT coach Seth Littrell said. "I expect him to be fine."
Fine also made an appearance and said he would be ready to play on Saturday. That's good news for UNT.
Fine has thrown for 1,508 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season. Siggers is averaging 100.4 rushing yards per game, despite missing most of last week's game.
2. UNT is not happy with where it's at halfway through the year
UNT is less than thrilled to have just two wins halfway through the season.
Nothing has gone right for the Mean Green. The schedule has been brutal and several key players have been injured, including wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr., who is out for the year.
Littrell talked about the importance of continuing to fight following UNT's loss to Southern Miss and reiterated his point on Tuesday.
"When you are on a streak like this, are 2-4 and have lost a few in a row, everyone wants to come up with different ideas of should be," Littrell said. "I know what this team can be.
"I believe in these kids and our coaching staff. I'm not panicked. I'm not going to sit and dwell on the negatives. I'm going to correct the negatives and make sure that I do my job and we do our jobs to make sure we go 1-0 this week."
3. UNT has a lot of respect for Middle Tennessee
Middle Tennessee hasn't gotten off to a great start this season either.
UNT's coaches and players believe the Blue Raiders are better than their record indicates. Middle Tennessee lost at Michigan and Iowa and also lost a home game to Duke.
"They have a very good football team," Littrell said. "If you look at their wins and losses, they haven't had an easy road either."
4. MTSU quarterback Asher O'Hara has UNT's attention
Middle Tennessee has one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in C-USA play in Asher O'Hara.
O'Hara averages 248.5 passing yards per game and 61.3 rushing yards per game.
"You have to be sure that you’re are disciplined and do your job," Littrell said. "Everyone has a run fit. Someone is going to have the quarterback. You have to careful with rush lanes and make sure he doesn’t get outside. We are going to have to be disciplined to have success against him."
5. UNT believes it has a lot left to play for
UNT needs to go 4-2 in the second half of the season just to become bowl eligible and needs help if it is going to jump back into the race for the C-USA West Division title.
Louisiana Tech and Southern Miss are both 2-0 in conference play.
UNT is well aware of the spot it's in and isn't giving up hope.
"We still have a lot to play for," Littrell said. "All of our goals are right there in front of us."