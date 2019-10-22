North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday in advance of their game at Charlotte.
The Mean Green pulled out a thrilling 33-30 win over Middle Tennessee last week to improve to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Conference USA. Charlotte has lost four straight to fall to 2-5 and 0-3 in conference play.
Here are five takeaways from today's event:
1. UNT is feeling a whole lot better this week
The improvement in the vibe around UNT this week is noticeable.
The Mean Green had their backs to the wall after losing two straight, including a game at Southern Miss. UNT really needed a win to bolster its bowl prospects.
The Mean Green didn't put together their most inspiring performance of the season against Middle Tennessee. That didn't matter a whole lot to UNT's coaches and players who were just happy to win.
"I was proud of the grit, determination and character we showed throughout the game in overcoming adversity and winning as a team," Littrell said. "It took all of us, every single player and coach."
2. The Mean Green still have injury issues
UNT has dealt with a series of injury issues this season and will be without at least one key player this week.
Tackle D'Andre Plantin didn't play in UNT's win over the Blue Raiders. Littrell said he won't be back for some time.
UNT also played without running back Tre Siggers and saw fellow running back DeAndre Torrey go down during the game.
The status of Siggers and Torrey will be game-time decisions this week.
UNT just hasn't had a whole lot of luck in keeping its players healthy this season.
3. UNT knows it has issues on the road
The road has not been kind to UNT recently.
The Mean Green have won just one of their last seven games away from Apogee Stadium.
Some of UNT's issues can be attributed to the teams UNT has faced during that stretch. The Mean Green have lost at SMU, Cal and Southern Miss this year.
UNT also fell to Utah State in last season's New Mexico Bowl and C-USA champion UAB late in 2018.
The Mean Green have faced some solid teams, but there is little doubt they need to play better on the road.
"I was proud of some of our leaders stepping up this week and talking about bringing your own energy on the road," Littrell said. "Your fans are not behind you. You don’t have that energy in the stadium for you. You have to feed off the opponent’s crowd and each other."
4. Littrell pulls back the curtain on play-calling
Littrell talked about taking over play-calling in the offseason but has declined since to address who is calling plays.
Bodie Reeder is in his first season as UNT's offensive coordinator.
Littrell gave a little insight when he addressed a fourth-down run in UNT's win over MTSU.
The Blue Raiders stuffed Nic Smith for a 1-yard loss on a third-and-1 run from the MTSU 8-yard line in the third quarter. UNT ran the ball up the middle again on fourth down with Loren Easly and failed to convert.
"The fourth down call was on me," Littrell said. "I didn’t make a good call there and have to do better in that situation. I make mistakes too. At the end of the day, we all have to man up and figure out how to get better."
That's not to say that Littrell is calling all the plays, but it did shed some light on the dynamic between him and Reeder.
Littrell made at least one call in a key spot.
5. UNT isn't talking about the opportunity to get on a roll
UNT's schedule is about to get a whole lot easier.
The Mean Green still have a game left at Louisiana Tech, which looks like it might be the best team in C-USA, and also hosts UAB to close the season.
The rest of UNT's games look a whole lot easier on paper. The Mean Green are hoping to take advantage by getting on a run.
Just don't expect Littrell to break from his mantra of taking one game at a time.
"If I looked past the week, it would be overwhelming," Littrell said. "I don’t know how people do it. Every week is a different challenge in this conference. I believe that focusing on that week and trying to go 1-0 is all you can do."