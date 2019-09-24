North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference in advance of their game against Houston on Saturday.
Here are five takeaways from today's event:
1. UNT isn't overlooking Houston after the Cougars lost two key players
One of the big stories this week in college football was the decision Houston quarterback D'Eriq King and wide receiver Keith Corbin made to spend the rest of the season as redshirts and take a second shot at their senior campaigns in 2020.
Houston was already struggling after starting 1-3 before losing King and Corbin. The obvious question was how UNT's coaches and players think the departure of both changes the nature of this week's game.
Littrell wasn't biting. Neither were his players.
"There are two things I know for certain," Littrell said. "They have an explosive team. It’s not about one or two guys. They have great players and coaches."
UNT expects a fight from the Cougars.
2. UNT's confidence is growing defensively
UNT struggled at times early in the season but has shown dramatic signs of improvement the last two weeks.
The Mean Green allowed just a field goal last week in a 45-3 win over UTSA and has now gone seven quarters without giving up a touchdown.
That is a dramatic improvement over a 49-27 loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
Littrell credited that improvement to the attention to detail UNT has shown in practice and the job defensive coordinator Troy Reffett has done in taking advantage of the Mean Green's strengths while compensating for their weaknesses.
3. A 7-0 first quarter was a big deal for UNT
UNT entered its game against UTSA having been outscored a combined 41-0 in the first quarter of losses to SMU and Cal.
The Mean Green had a 7-0 lead over the Roadrunners after the first quarter.
"I was encouraged by the way we started the game," Littrell said. "We started fast in all three phases. We took the ball down and scored and from then on never let up."
4. Littrell has confidence in his young wide receivers
UNT took the first step toward burning the redshirt of wide receiver Deonte Simpson in its win over UTSA.
Simpson is just one of several young receivers who is expected to play key roles the rest of the season now that UNT has lost Rico Bussey Jr. for the year with a torn ACL.
"You would love to redshirt guys and get them bigger stronger and faster," Littrell said. "At the same time, if they can help this team on special teams, with depth or as a starter, we will use them."
Simpson caught one pass for 12 yards in UNT's win over the Roadrunners. He could still redshirt if he plays fewer than four games, which seems unlikely.
He joins a group of talented young receivers that also includes Jyaire Shorter and Greg White.
5. UNT won't be afraid to run the ball when it can
UNT rolled up 290 rushing yards in its win over UTSA, a number that might seem a bit out of place for a team known for its passing game and star quarterback Mason Fine.
The Mean Green found a rhythm behind their offensive line and won't be afraid to turn to the running game again in the future.
"Balance is being able to do whatever you need to do to win a football game," Littrell said. "If you have to run the football to win a game, that is what we are going to do. I want to be a physical team. It starts up front on both sides of the ball. When you control the line of scrimmage, great things are going to happen."