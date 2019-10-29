North Texas coach Seth Littrell and his players held their weekly press conference on Tuesday and vowed to bounce back from a last-second loss to Charlotte.
Victor Tucker caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds with 18 seconds left to give the 49ers a 39-38 win.
The loss dropped UNT to 3-5 and 2-2 in Conference USA play heading into their 2:30 p.m. homecoming game against UTEP on Saturday.
Here are five takeaways from today's event:
1. Mason Fine and the Mean Green vowed to keep fighting
Senior quarterback Mason Fine sets the tone for UNT's players and vowed to go down swinging this season.
UNT still has a chance to rally in the final four games of the season to become bowl eligible. The odds seem long with games against Louisiana Tech and UAB still on the slate.
That doesn't matter to Fine, one of the greatest players in program history.
"I'm going to fight like hell," Fine said. "I'm going to keep swinging and give it all I’ve got. I'm not going to go out this way."
2. Littrell isn't seeing signs that UNT is packing it in
UNT faces a significant challenge in bouncing back from its loss to Charlotte.
Nothing has gone right for the Mean Green this season. Coughing up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead while allowing two touchdowns in the final 3:44 would be tough for any team to rally from.
Littrell is seeing signs his team is ready to meet that challenge.
"They are hanging in there well," Littrell said. "We had a good day of preparation today. We got back out there and made sure we had the energy necessary to handle a Tuesday practice."
3. UNT is not particularly healthy
One of the big concerns for UNT heading into the week is the status of several of its key players.
Offensive lineman D'Andre Plantin is out due to an undisclosed injury. UNT lost wide receiver Rico Bussey Jr. weeks ago to a torn ACL. A host of other players' status is in question heading into the week.
Running back DeAndre Torrey didn't play against Charlotte. Wide receiver Jyaire Shorter and tight end Kelvin Smith went down during the game.
Littrell is never very forthcoming when it comes to injury information. He said the status of several players will be determined by how they respond to treatment this week without going into specifics.
4. Littrell spreads the blame on defense
UNT has struggled throughout the season defensively and had a particularly tough time while coughing up 32 points in the second half of its loss to Charlotte.
Littrell said after the game that he would have to look at the film to offer a full evaluation of what went wrong.
He spread the blame on Tuesday.
"We couldn’t get off the field on third downs, missed tackles, missed alignments and assignments," Littrell said. "That’s not just on the players. We have to make sure we are putting the players in the right situations. When they are not, that’s on us. You are not going to be perfect on calls, either."
5. Littrell is determined to send a special group out on a high note
Coaches always say their senior classes are special.
UNT's group this year is different. Fine was Littrell's most important recruit and highlights a group that has been with UNT's coach for four seasons.
Littrell is close with Fine and a host of other seniors.
Those players helped advance UNT's program and played a key role in setting Littrell's family up for life. He's making $1.8 million a year, largely because of the success that group has helped UNT enjoy over the last few years.
"I want these seniors and this group that I have a ton of respect and love for — along with all my guys — to have success. We are going to grind hard to achieve that goal."