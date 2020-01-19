The Braswell Bengals dominated the District 5-5A Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday, winning both the boys and girls division and bringing home nine individual first place trophies and four relay titles.
The Lady Bengals took the girls title with 170 points with Wichita Falls Rider their closest competitor with 100. Denton finished fourth with 53 points and Ryan was sixth with 27 points. The Braswell boys got the team title with 143 points, just edging out Wichita Falls Rider with 136. Denton was fourth with 64 and Ryan finished fifth with 45 points.
Braswell’s Dakota McLean, Nick Perry and Maya Singleton each were double winners in the individual events while Andreas Ramirez, Diego de la Guardia Cortin and Kylie Davis were single winners for Braswell. Ryan’s Wenoah Winfrey won the one-meter diving event.
McLean, a junior, won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.07 and the 100 backstroke with a 1:00.50 time. Perry, a senior, won the 200 individual medley with a 2:11.73 time and was first in the 100 backstroke with a 58.34 time.
Sophomore Maya Singleton won the 200 individual medley with a 2:25.89 time and got her second first place finish in the 500 freestyle with a 5:50.22 time. Ramirez, also a sophomore, picked up his first place finish in the 100 butterfly.
Cortin, a sophmore, won the 500 freestyle with a 5:41.23 time, more than eight seconds faster than his closest competition. Davis won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:20.64.
McLean, Davis, Singleton and Sofia Guzman teamed up to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:01.85. McLean and Singleton joined Sharon Tran and Katie Dollar to win the 400 freestyle relay with a 4:15.77 time. Guzman, Dollar, Davis and Genevieve Youngs combined to win the 200 freestyle with a 1:53.62 time.
Braswell picked up a first in the boys 200 medley relay as Perry, Joseph Bilgri, Ramirez and Braden Ball had a winning time of 1:48.01.
Team Results
Girls
1. Braswell 170
2. Wichita Falls Rider 100
3. Sherman 69
4. Denton 53
5. Dension 42
6. Ryan 27
7. Wichita Falls Hirschi 24
Boys
1. Braswell 143
2. Wichita Falls Rider 136
3. Wichita Falls 66
4. Denton 64
5. Ryan 45
6. Sherman 18