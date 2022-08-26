Argyle wide receiver Wayne Pritts (9) runs in for a touchdown after beating Melissa defensive back Jacob Fields on a slant route during their game at Eagle Stadium Friday, August 26, 2022, in Argyle, Texas.
After a nearly 11-month wait, Argyle earned some sweet revenge Friday with a 37-18 season-opening defeat of Melissa.
Argyle got its comeuppance in both schools' first Class 5A contest after its 12-year district title streak was snapped by the Cardinals last season in a 21-0 loss. Coach Todd Rodgers opened his 20th season leading the Eagles with a bang as his team extended its home win streak to 51 straight games.
An action-packed first half featured 98 plays and 46 points between the two teams.
Three plays into Argyle's opening possession, Melissa linebacker Alex Secreto intercepted Jacob Robinson's second pass of the game. The Cardinals were stuffed on a fourth-and-two from the Eagles' eight-yard line on their ensuing drive.
Chaos quickly set in after that as Argyle engineered a nine-play, 93-yard touchdown drive capped by a 48-yard pass from Robinson to wide receiver Wayne Pritts. Melissa answered on its first play of the next drive as quarterback Trevor Ham connected with receiver Jayvon Smith for a 61-yard score.
A successful two-point conversion try afterwards gave the Cardinals their first lead.
An Eagles punt and Melissa fumble later, Argyle retook the lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by RJ Bunnell. Melissa countered with a 40-yard drive capped by Ham's second touchdown pass.
Robinson then threw his second interception on the first play of the Eagles' ensuing drive. The Cardinals took advantage by tacking on a field goal on the drive to lead 18-14 after a quarter.
Argyle had two more touchdown passes in the second quarter as Robinson and fellow quarterback John Gailey each found Will Hodson for scores of 22 and 36 yards, respectively, to put the Eagles up 28-18 at the half.
After both offense struggled to get going early in the second half, Bunnell broke away for an 82-yard touchdown run. A missed extra point meant Argyle only extended its lead to 34-18.
An interception by defensive back Cooper Slater set the Eagles up to eventually score a 23-yard field goal and open up a three-score lead.
That would be all the scoring needed as Argyle opened its season with a strong win.
