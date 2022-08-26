Wayne Pritts Argyle vs Melissa
Argyle wide receiver Wayne Pritts (9) runs in for a touchdown after beating Melissa defensive back Jacob Fields on a slant route during their game at Eagle Stadium Friday, August 26, 2022, in Argyle, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

After a nearly 11-month wait, Argyle earned some sweet revenge Friday with a 37-18 season-opening defeat of Melissa.

Argyle got its comeuppance in both schools' first Class 5A contest after its 12-year district title streak was snapped by the Cardinals last season in a 21-0 loss. Coach Todd Rodgers opened his 20th season leading the Eagles with a bang as his team extended its home win streak to 51 straight games.

