It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.
There was one bit of news that came down over the weekend we haven't gotten to yet. Conference USA announced its bonus play schedule in women's basketball. It's nearly the same drill as the men's bonus schedule concept, with the notable exception that the matchups are based in part on geographical considerations.
UNT will host rival UTSA on Feb. 22, travel to Marshall on Feb. 29, face Middle Tennessee on the road on March 5 and then host UTEP on March 7.
The Mean Green are 5-6 heading into their final nonconference game at home against Texas A&M Texarkana on Dec. 29. Baring disaster, UNT should be 6-6 heading into Conference USA play.
UNT has increased its win total in each of its first four seasons under Jalie Mitchell and is coming off an 18-16 season last year that included a run to the final of the Women's Basketball Invitational.
The Mean Green will have its work cut out if it wants to extend that streak during the 18-game conference slate, even if it wins its last game before league play.
UNT drew two teams near the bottom of the C-USA standings in bonus play in UTSA (4-6) and Marshall (5-6), but also landed games with two teams that look like they could be pretty good in UTEP and Middle Tennessee.
UTEP is 7-3 and looks like it could be one of the better teams in C-USA, and Middle Tennessee is Middle Tennessee. UNT has lost 16 straight to the traditional C-USA power dating back to the 2006-07 season.
And speaking of basketball, it was a productive weekend for both the UNT men and women as they headed out the door for Christmas break.
The UNT men took a break from their brutal early season schedule and cruised past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-53. Point guard Javion Hamlet was solid all the way around while scoring 15 points to go along with nine assists.
The UNT women also won over the weekend, knocking off Louisiana-Monroe 63-51 behind 21 points from Destinee McDowell.
There was also a bit of news on the football front, where UNT picked up commitment from Snow College tight end Ron Tiavaasue.
Tiavaasue also had an offer from Louisiana-Monroe. He's a three-star prospect who looks like he could be a good replacement for Kelvin Smith, who graduated after last season.
The Mean Green have the second-rated recruiting class in C-USA, according to 247Sports.
The C-USA bowl season is also underway. Charlotte was blasted by Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl 31-9, UAB lost to Appalachian State 31-17 and Florida International fell to Arkansas State 34-26.
C-USA's one win so far is Florida Atlantic's 52-28 win over SMU. The Owls were without coach Lane Kiffin, who has taken over at Ole Miss, not to mention a host of their top players and still cruised.
FAU finished 11-3 and will have a ton of key players back next season when Willie Taggart takes over.
Don't expect the Owls to fade away next season.
Marshall is up next tomorrow when the Thundering Herd face Central Florida.