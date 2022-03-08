A former North Texas football player and sports entertainment legend is headed to WrestleMania.
After being called out on Monday’s episode of “Raw” by Kevin Owens, WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin confirmed Tuesday morning that he will appear at WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, April 2.
“In Dallas, Texas — where I started my career — at WrestleMania, ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is going to open up one last can of whoop-ass on you Kevin Owens,” Austin said in a video released by WWE.
Owens, who has held multiple championships over his WWE career, has spent the past few weeks bad-mouthing the state of Texas as WWE has continued its buildup to WrestleMania’s return to Arlington, and the ‘Texas Rattlesnake’ will surely be set to defend the Lone Star State’s honor upon his return.
Austin, 57, has been used sparingly by WWE for a number of years after moving on to other careers in television and media. However, he did briefly hit the ring the last time North Texas hosted WrestleMania in 2016.
Austin joins The Undertaker as prominent Texans in the industry who will get the spotlight WrestleMania weekend. The Undertaker was announced as the first member of WWE’s 2022 Hall of Fame class last month.
Over the past 10 years, WrestleMania has generated more than $1 billion in cumulative economic impact for cities that have hosted the event. When AT&T Stadium hosted in 2016 with a record crowd of more than 101,000 fans, the event generated $170.4 million in economic impact for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to a 2016 study by Enigma Research.
WrestleMania 38, dubbed “the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history,” will take place from April 2-3, and tickets are currently on sale via Seatgeek.com.