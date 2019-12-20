Ask me about any of my fondest memories from childhood, and it will always involve me, my dad and sports. There’s not enough room to share all of it here, but in a nutshell, he taught me everything — how to throw a tight spiral, how to dig a low throw out of the dirt to get a runner out at first, how to fake out a defender for a layup and everything in between.
My dad made time for me, and he almost always doubled as my coach. He guided many of my youth teams growing up, and even when he wasn’t the coach, I always heard his voice first from the stands.
We never won a championship together, but we came pretty close. Those were the best memories of my life.
As I walked onto the turf at AT&T Stadium after Ryan lost 28-22 to Alvin Shadow Creek in the Class 5A Division I title game, I couldn’t help but fixate on the dads and sons on that field.
Many people outside Raider country might not be aware that Ryan had a substantial collection of coach-dads with sons on the team this season. Not only was there Ryan head coach Dave Henigan and his quarterback son, Seth, but you also had Mitch Sanders and his son Drew, Billy Bowman Sr. and his son Billy Jr., Shane Montgomery and his boy Lucas, and Aaron De La Torre and his sons Alex (also a coach) and Kolt.
And while we’re at it, toss in David Plunk and his lovable son, Kyle, the team’s self-appointed kicking coach.
The sadness on their faces was indescribable, and the embraces seemed to last forever. Even as a reporter on a tight deadline, there was no way I would interrupt that moment as they came to grips with defeat. All those years of teaching their boys how to pass, catch, tackle, be a true student of the game, be humble in victory and gracious in defeat and everything else that goes along with playing on the grandest stage culminated with a trip to the title game.
But another win simply wasn’t meant to be.
My heart went out to all of them. This was my sixth season covering Ryan, and what I’ve enjoyed the most were the candid conversations and behind-the-scenes stories that shaped this team into more of a family.
For example, when Billy Bowman Jr. committed to Texas earlier this year, it didn’t go unnoticed (to me, anyway) when Billy Sr. sent out a congratulatory tweet. In it, he included a picture of the two of them when Billy Jr. was knee-high to a grasshopper and soaking in yet another coaching session from his dad. Last year, when the Denton Record-Chronicle hosted Drew Sanders for his MVP photoshoot, I sat for a good hour and listened to Mitch tell countless stories, including one about little Drew working out to P90X and doing it better than most adults.
Every week for six years, I’ve sat in coach Henigan’s office. The son of a retired coach in his own right, Dave had the privilege of coaching both his sons over the last two seasons — nearly winning it all with Seth on Friday. On top of that, his father was always a fixture from the stands at Ryan games and was there again on Friday.
I know Friday didn’t end the way Ryan and its fan base anticipated, but nothing diminishes the fact that it has been a fun ride to watch — especially when you get to share it with family.