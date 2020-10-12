Let’s talk about this Ryan thing again.
In case you haven’t heard, the Ryan Raiders — the No. 1 team in Class 5A Division I — are 0-2 in district.
And they didn’t even play those games.
Both games were ruled forfeits because of an opponent Ryan couldn’t tackle — the coronavirus. It’s a real shame, and everything points in the direction of an obvious swerve carried out by another school district.
Beyond that, though, there’s a bigger issue in play that should have been addressed for teams across the state long ago.
First, let’s talk about the swerve. That’s what many people are calling it. Here is the Cliff’s Notes version:
Last Tuesday, Denton ISD reported that Ryan must cancel its next two games against Frisco Reedy and Denton due to two lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the program. All practices, etc. were shutdown for 14 days.
On Thursday, the District Executive Committee for 5-5A Division I met. No official vote is taken, but by everything I’ve heard and reported on the record, there is an agreement among representatives from all nine schools that:
1. Ryan’s canceled games will be no-contests. Not forfeits.
2. The district’s bylaws, written before the season, will be amended to protect all teams from a similar debate.
On Friday, an emergency second DEC meeting is called. According to Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence, Frisco ISD, which represents six of the nine schools in the district, shockingly switched its position. They voted that Ryan’s games are forfeits, upholding the bylaws from the beginning of the season.
Frisco ISD held the majority vote, so case closed.
This sure feels like a swerve to me, and I’m not alone. Here are Florence’s comments from late Friday.
“Everyone agreed that they would not be a forfeit and that [the committee] needed to amend the minutes for everybody so that no one would be punished for the coronavirus,” Florence said. “Denton ISD thought it was in the best interest of our district to take care of our kids and coaches, and that their safety came first. We were stunned that the Frisco principals voted in block for the forfeits. The Colony, Denton and Ryan’s interpretation of the rules are that it didn’t call for a forfeit.”
It is not a good look to leave one meeting with everyone on the same page only to have an about-face carried out the next day — especially when the decision appears to favor one school district more than any other.
Ryan coaches, players, fans, and administrators certainly didn’t appreciate it. And I can see why.
It’d be like my wife telling me she’s going to get us a couple of nice juicy steaks only to come back with cold Taco Bell.
It’d be like proposing to your high school sweetheart, and then a day later say, “Eh. Never mind.”
Ryan doesn’t need any favors. Many would argue the Raiders are four or five touchdowns better than everyone in their district. Even with the two losses, they’ll likely go 6-2 (coronavirus pending), make the playoffs, and then abuse a lesser opponent in the first round.
But beyond the field of play, no one has control over the coronavirus — not even Ryan. And at the end of the day, these are kids we are talking about. Schools should be prepared for interruptions to schedules and find a way to reach common ground that is as fair to everyone as humanly possible.
I don’t think Frisco did that in this case.
But in Frisco’s defense, this never should have been left up to them or any other district mate. The bigger issue is not a swerve but rather the absence of an over-arching, clearly-written and understood rule that all school districts should follow regarding game cancellations and how that affects a team’s record, seeding, tiebreakers, etc.
The UIL — which to their credit has done as good a job as anyone could ask to create an environment where there is a 2020 season — left these decisions up to each DEC.
Many people think that was a mistake because what you have are situations where each district is playing by its own rules created months ago to get through this season. Some games are being called forfeits (Ryan isn’t the only one, folks) and others are called no-contests. Some cancellations likely haven’t even been ruled on yet.
It’s a real mess.
One coach who has zero ties to Ryan or 5-5A DI told me the other day that his football district has the same rule as Ryan’s district. He is in favor of amending it now — before there are any positive cases in his district — so that no team should have to forfeit. I have also been wondering how this will impact districts that choose not to amend their rules. Will schools be more inclined not to report COVID-19 cases just so they can keep playing?
You have to wonder if that is already happening.
Ryan did the right thing by reporting. Now they’re 0-2. Frisco abided by preseason bylaws. Now they are the bad guy.
It’s a bigger issue that clearly deserves more discussion.