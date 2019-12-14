ALLEN – Let’s be honest. When nearly every so-called Texas High School football expert looked at the matchup between Ryan and Frisco Lone Star, their immediate reaction was to anoint Lone Star as the easy winner and eventual Class 5A Division I state champion.
After all, Lone Star was battle-tested, right?
Two wins over 3-time state champs, Highland Park, in one season – who’d blame ya for thinking that?
Where everyone got it wrong was with the Ryan Raiders.
They don’t stand a chance. In contrast to Lone Star, they hadn’t played anyone.
Perhaps. Lone Star is certainly a lot better than say a Carrollton Newman Smith, R.L. Turner and West Mesquite, all of whom Ryan beat handily this year.
But did anyone consider that Ryan was simply that much better than everyone on its schedule?
Let’s not forget that Ryan is a football powerhouse, and practically always has been. This is a program that has missed the playoffs once since 2000. They came into Saturday having played in five state title games, winning two of them, and their roster is a who’s who of Division I talent every year.
So stop looking at who’s on the Raiders’ schedule and take them seriously.
Yes, they lost in the state semifinals the previous three seasons. And yes, this is no longer a program led by the great Joey Florence, who led Ryan to all five of its previous title appearances while winning twice. But Florence hired Dave Henigan as his successor for a reason, and after one 5-5 season in 2014, Ryan has racked up a staggering 70-4 record (including this season).
And incidentally, three of those wins are over Lone Star. Not bad for filling some mighty big shoes.
In facing Lone Star, Ryan did everything it has done all year. The Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime and rattled off 21 more points before Lone Star got into the end zone for the first time.
A dominant performance by a dominant team that was simply better than everyone on its schedule.