North Texas played some stellar defense down the stretch of its game against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
The Mean Green scratched and clawed and held the Bulldogs without a field goal for more than four minutes.
That run of great play on the defensive end made all the difference for UNT in a 57-55 win over the Bulldogs, who made life just as miserable for the Mean Green on the offensive end.
UNT didn’t hit a shot from the field for the final 4:28 and barely escaped with a split of the C-USA series at the Super Pit.
“We won a close game with our defense. There’s no mistake about it,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “This team needed to find a way to win a game like this so that we had a different level of belief in each other. We’re accustomed to doing it on offense.”
UNT (10-6, 6-2) didn’t do much on offense late. It just didn’t matter thanks largely to a few huge plays the Mean Green made on the defensive end to fend off the Bulldogs (15-6, 8-4).
None was bigger than a heady play by Rubin Jones with 39 seconds left. UNT was up 56-53 when Louisiana Tech forward Kenneth Lofton drove to the paint. Lofton got all the way to the rim before freshman guard Rubin Jones slid over and took a charge just before the ball fell through the net.
“It was a heady play by Rubin. He beat him to the spot,” McCasland said. “He had the awareness to not swipe at the ball or get out of the way. That was big for Rubin to handle the minutes offensively and get it done defensively.”
Jones also hit a key 3 with 5:46 left to give UNT the lead for good at 51-49 and spark a 7-0 run. The Mean Green led 55-49 before Louisiana Tech made one final push. Jacolby Pemberton hit a layup and Cobe Williams added a pair of free throws to pull Louisiana Tech within 55-53.
Zachary Simmons added a free throw for UNT with 3:09 left and set up a defensive struggle in the final seconds.
Cobe Williams missed a potential game-tying 3 late and UNT closed the game out at the free throw line.
McCasland and his players credited their performance in the closing seconds to the lessons they learned in their 68-63 loss to Louisiana Tech on Friday. Forward Isaiah Crawford scored 27 points and Lofton added 14 on a night the Bulldogs controlled the paint.
“We were more solid defensively,” UNT guard James Reese said. “We didn’t let them bump us. We bumped them first. We also didn’t let them get straight line drives to the rim and were in the gaps a little more. We made it tougher for them.”
Those adjustments made the difference. Amorie Archibald scored 10 points and was the only Louisiana Tech player to finish in double figures. Lofton scored nine points, while Crawford added five while battling foul trouble.
Reese led UNT with 12 points and was the Mean Green’s only player to score in double figures.
“It’s a credit to our coaches,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “We talked this morning and made some adjustments. We wanted to play without fouling and stick to the plan.”
That plan paid dividends early. UNT held the Bulldogs without a field goal for more than eight minutes while building a 26-9 lead.
Louisiana Tech rallied after Xavier Armstead broke the drought with a 3 and scored seven straight points.
Archibald hit a 3 with 32 seconds left in the half before Reese answered with a 3 of his own to give UNT a 38-33 lead at halftime.
“They’re a good team,” Reese said. “Good teams don’t lay down. We had to grit the game out and weather their run.”
UNT picked up a key win in the process that bolstered its hopes to repeat as C-USA regular season champions. The Mean Green came into the day in third place in the league’s West Division behind UAB and Louisiana Tech.
UNT jumped back into second place with its win over the Bulldogs. UAB was sitting atop the division at 8-1 heading into a game against UTEP on Saturday night.
The Mean Green knew it wouldn’t be easy to avoid the sweep. They did just that, thanks largely to their defensive efforts.
“They are a well-coached, good team,” Reese said. “It was tough, but we executed the plan and came out with the win.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 57, Louisiana Tech 55{/h3}
LOUISIANA TECH (15-6, 8-4) – Lofton 3-8 3-6 9, Pemberton 3-7 1-2 8, Crawford 2-6 0-0 5, Archibald 3-7 2-2 10, Williams 2-7 4-5 9, Gordon 0-1 1-2 1, Ledoux 1-3 2-2 4, Christon 0-1 2-2 2, Armstead 2-6 2-2 7. Totals 16-46 17-23 55.
NORTH TEXAS (10-6, 6-2) – Bell 0-4 3-4 3, Simmons 3-6 1-2 7, Reese 5-10 0-0 12, McBride 3-7 0-0 8, Hamlet 2-6 0-0 4, Murray 1-4 2-2 4, Jones 1-7 5-6 8, Lewis II 1-3 2-2 5, Ousmane 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 19-52 13-16 57.
Halftime – UNT 38-33 Three-point goals – Louisiana Tech 6-17 (Pemberton 1-2, Crawford 1-2, Archibald 2-4, Williams 1-4 Ledoux 0-2, Christon 0-1, Armstead 1-2) UNT 6-22 (Bell 0-3, Reese 2-6, McBride 2-5, Hamlet 0-2, Murray 0-1, Jones 1-4, Lewis II 1-1) Fouled out – Hamlet Rebounds – Louisiana Tech 30 (Lofton 14), UNT 37 (four tied, 5) Assists – Louisiana Tech 7 (Williams 2), UNT 7 (two tied, 2) Total fouls – Louisiana Tech 16, UNT 18 Technical fouls – UNT bench A – 1,532.