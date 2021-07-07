Editor’s note: Over the next few days, the Denton Record-Chronicle will look ahead at each Denton-area team’s upcoming 2021 football schedule. The series continues today with Ryan.
Every eye in the state will be on Class 5A Division I state champion, Ryan, this August as the Raiders begin their first title defense in 19 years.
While the 2021 schedule doesn’t feature many Top 10 matchups from top to bottom, the Raiders do have a chance to show why they are the No. 1-ranked team in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 5A Division I preseason poll with two marquee matchups to start the year and another to close the regular season.
Ryan puts its 59-game regular-season winning streak on the line in Week 1 when it faces No. 8 Longview at The Ford Center at The Star on Saturday, Aug. 28. Game time is slated for 2 p.m.
The following week, the Raiders will host cross-town rival Guyer (No. 13 in Class 6A) at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in a 7 p.m. kickoff. In the regular-season finale, another game with top-bill potential pits the Raiders against Frisco Lone Star in what could be a battle for the District 5-5A Division I title.
The Ryan-Longview game is a rematch of last year’s regional quarterfinal, a game the Raiders won 27-9, and it could be a precursor to another postseason rematch should both teams make a deep playoff run. Ryan beat Guyer 23-20 last season in their first meeting since 2015 and now leads the all-time series 5-3.
Ryan opens district play on Friday, Sept. 10 in a home game against Frisco Reedy. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs, as last year’s game wasn’t played due to COVID-19 and was later ruled a no-contest.
From there, the Raiders play four straight Thursday night games against Denton, Frisco Wakeland, Frisco Centennial and The Colony. After a bye week, they’ll close the regular season with a road game at Frisco Heritage on Oct. 22, a home game against Frisco Independence on Oct. 29, and a highly anticipated road game on Nov. 5 against Lone Star.
Ryan went 15-0 overall in 2020 and returns eight starters on defense, including coveted recruits such as junior linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., defensive backs Austin Jordan and Garyreon Robinson, defensive tackle Mason Davis, and defensive ends Michael Gee and Mar’quice Hill Jr.
The cupboard isn’t bare on offense either. New quarterback Khalon Davis will have plenty of help with the likes of wide receivers Michael Davis and Jordyn Bailey, running back Kalib Hicks, and offensive linemen Henry Appleton and Kolt De La Torre. Athletes like Anthony Hill, Jordan and others will likely see time on both sides of the ball, giving the Raiders versatile playmakers and depth few teams can match up against.
Ryan 2021 football schedule
Week 1 (Saturday, Aug. 28)
Ryan vs. Longview at The Ford Center at The Star
Week 2 (Friday, Sept. 3)
Ryan vs. Guyer
Week 3 (Friday, Sept. 10)
Ryan vs. Frisco Reedy
Week 4 (Thursday, Sept. 17)
Ryan at Denton at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex
Week 5 (Thursday, Sept. 23)
Ryan vs. Frisco Wakeland
Week 6 (Thursday, Sept. 30)
Ryan at Frisco Centennial at Frisco Memorial
Week 7 (Thursday, Oct. 7)
Ryan vs. The Colony
Week 8
Open
Week 9 (Friday, Oct. 22)
Ryan at Frisco Heritage at Frisco Memorial
Week 10 (Friday, Oct. 29)
Ryan vs Frisco Independence
Week 11 (Friday, Nov. 5)
Ryan at Frisco Lone Star at The Ford Center at The Star