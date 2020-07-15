With less than three weeks before high school football, volleyball and cross country teams are slated to begin practice, the start of the fall sports season could be in jeopardy.
Several major school districts across the state have already made the decision to suspend in-person instruction and extracurricular activities — including athletics — for the first three weeks of the school year, or even longer.
On Wednesday afternoon, Houston ISD announced it had pushed the start of its school year back to Sept. 8. In addition, the district will conduct virtual instruction through Friday, Oct. 16.
On Tuesday, Austin ISD said its decision to reopen on Sept. 7 was made due to public health conditions in Travis County associated with COVID-19. Extracurricular activities, including athletics, cannot take place until schools open for on-campus instruction.
On Monday night, Fort Bend ISD announced it would begin the school year in a 100% online-only environment. The district also announced athletics would not occur during the period of distance learning.
Fort Bend ISD is home to Fort Bend Marshall, which has lost to Aledo in the Class 5A Division I title game the past two years.
Last week, El Paso’s city-county health authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza ordered classrooms to remain shuttered until Sept. 8.
On Tuesday night, Gov. Greg Abbott told a Houston television station that districts will be given more flexibility to remain closed for in-person instruction.
Abbott’s announcement came one week after the Texas Education Agency released comprehensive guidelines for a return to on-campus instruction. Among those guidelines was a mandate that required districts to offer five days of in-person instruction per week.
Last week, the UIL issued a statewide guideline that will allow students to participate in sports and extracurricular activities if they choose virtual learning instead of in-person, if their district offers both options.
However, the UIL told The Dallas Morning News last Friday that school districts can supersede the UIL on eligibility requirements.
Currently, Denton ISD will not allow students to participate in athletics or extracurricular activities if they choose virtual learning. Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday afternoon that policy is still under review.
Last Friday, Denton ISD announced it would begin classes on Aug. 26, two weeks later than originally decided.
Many Denton-area teams resumed summer strength and conditioning on Monday under the UIL’s new COVID-19 guidelines. The UIL now requires players and coaches to wear face coverings while not actively exercising.
The 2020 UIL football season is slated to begin on Thursday, Aug. 27.