Southlake Carroll five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers will have a chance to earn seven figures straight out of high school after making a groundbreaking decision that could impact the future of prep football in Texas.
Ewers, the No. 1 recruit in the nation, announced Monday he will forgo his senior year of high school and enroll a year early at Ohio State so he can cash in on his name, image and likeness (NIL). He had to take that route to begin making money — which could be up to a million dollars over the next year — because state law and the University Interscholastic League would not allow him to do that and retain his high school eligibility.
It’s an unprecedented move with unique circumstances, but it will continue to fuel speculation about the shifting landscape of amateurism, especially in Texas.
Ewers is the top recruit in the country and is pegged as perhaps the best recruit to ever come out of the Dallas area. His value goes beyond his recruiting ranking — which is the exact same as Trevor Lawrence had in high school before he became the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL draft — and Ewers has more than 84,000 followers on Instagram and over 23,000 followers on Twitter.
He’s been getting college offers since middle school, and has always planned to enroll early — albeit after his fall 2021 season. Eight-time state champion Southlake Carroll was expected to be a state title contender this year, but the emergence of new NIL rules, which allows college athletes to benefit off lucrative endorsement deals (Alabama quarterback Bryce Young reportedly has close to $1 million in deals having never started a game in college), has complicated things.
“It’s unfortunate I’ve found myself in this situation,” Ewers said on Twitter, his only public comments Monday, “as my preference would have been to complete my senior season at Southlake Carroll along with the teammates and friends I’ve taken the field alongside for the past three years.
“However, following conversations with my family and those I know have my best interests in mind, I’ve decided it’s time for me to enroll at Ohio State and begin my career as a Buckeye.”
Ewers, who only has one class to complete to earn his high school degree, will reclassify to the recruiting class of 2021 and will be eligible to play for Ohio State this season. The Buckeyes report to fall camp Tuesday.
Ewers isn’t the only Dallas-area superstar who considered not playing as a senior.
Garland coach Danny Russell said that one of his four-star recruits — he wouldn’t specify who — had contemplated sitting out his senior year to begin working on potential NIL deals before deciding to go ahead and play this season.
“I definitely think it could turn into a trend, unfortunately,” Russell said. “My question is, at what point does the phenom seventh grader start getting those same deals? How long before it starts trickling down there and kills all of your athletic programs?”
Financial ramifications
Yahoo! Sports reported last week that Ewers has the potential to earn nearly a million dollars in the next year by profiting off his name, image and likeness.
The basic question is: Will this start a trend of elite high school players leaving high school early, especially in Texas, where the UIL is clear in its stance?
“The entire Dragon community will greatly miss Quinn on and off the field,” Carroll coach Riley Dodge said on Twitter and in a statement released by the school district. “He is an incredible young man who exemplifies what it means to be a Dragon — inspiring excellence in his teammates and modeling what excellence looks like in the classroom and on the field.”
Dodge has not responded to requests for comment from The Dallas Morning News since the original Yahoo report last week.
Other coaches have shared their thoughts, though.
“I don’t think it’s going to become a trend,” Guyer coach Rodney Webb said. “There are two extremely unusual circumstances in play right now. No. 1, that kid is widely regarded as the top recruit in the country. Very, very few high school kids are ever going to command the kind of NIL money that he is looking at. And then the other part of it is, he is able to graduate a full year early. Most kids would, at the best, be graduating at Christmas of their senior year and would have finished their football eligibility.”
The UIL said last week that state law prohibits agreements through which a student athlete would profit from their name, image or likeness prior to their enrollment in an institution of higher education. UIL rules would cause the student to be ineligible in that instance.
When asked about Ewers’ decision Monday, the UIL said through a spokeswoman that “We don’t wish to comment on this individual student’s specific decision. At this point in time, state law clearly prohibits NIL agreements for high school student athletes. As this is new legislation, it will take time to see its effects on the high school athletics landscape.”
The impact won’t be felt on football alone.
“It may impact winter and spring sports even more,” Webb said. “You think about basketball, baseball, stuff like that, now a kid has a chance to graduate in 3 1/2 years instead of four. I think it’s an extremely unusual situation. It’s hard to fault anybody that is staring that kind of money in the face.”
What will he endorse?
Ewers has been linked to Holy Kombucha, a Dallas health beverage company, since Yahoo’s report emerged last week.
There’s no official NIL offer on the table, said COO and co-founder Theresa Pham, but she said there’s plenty of interest in a partnership between Ewers and the company, especially now that Ewers has announced his intention to head to college a year early.
“We love the kid,” Pham told The News on Monday.
“We love what he embodies and what his mission is, too.”
Pham said Holy Kombucha and Ewers were connected through a mutual acquaintance. She said the Ewers family loves their kombucha and also has a passion for suicide awareness, a cause that’s close to home for Pham. Her son, Anson, died by suicide when he was 13.
Holy Kombucha has a national partnership with Hope Squad, a peer-to-peer suicide prevention program that exists in over 1,000 schools in the United States and Canada.
Pham said the Ewers family expressed interest in the program, and in Ewers, Pham sees someone that could not only market their kombucha, but promote suicide awareness among young people. She said Ewers is the right “megaphone” when it comes to a marketing partnership.
“With football players actually opening up, we felt like it’s such a prime time for Holy Kombucha to open up the conversation and dialogue and partnering up and talking about mental health,” Pham said. “A lot of time people are looking to football players to be leaders and do incredible things on the field, but when they kind of open up … it’s such a great opportunity to open that dialogue.”
Planning ahead
Ewers first began receiving college offers when he was in eighth grade, and because he was a prodigious recruit, he began scheduling his classes so he could graduate early. Yahoo reported that Ewers only had to take one core English class online before he could graduate in time to be eligible at Ohio State for the 2021 season, and it was expected that he would have that completed before Tuesday.
Now, Ewers can join the multitude of college athletes who have begun profiting from NIL since NCAA rules changes and state laws began allowing that July 1.
ESPN reported that TexAgs.com, a Texas A&M fan site, was going to pay two Aggies football players $10,000 each for “exclusive feature interviews” ahead of SEC media days. Boost CEO Stephen Stokols told ESPN that the company has a list of 400 college athletes it hopes to partner with in the future. Former The Colony softball star Jayda Coleman, now playing for national champion Oklahoma, has launched her own online merchandise store — one of several athletes who now have an apparel company.
There are even current high school athletes who already have money waiting for them when they are done with high school. BallerTV gave the top 30 players at the Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas non-fungible tokens (NFTs) — looping highlight videos that act as a digital trading card and are sold in auctions.
But Garland’s Russell warns that if state law ever changes or the UIL decides to allow its athletes to make money from NIL deals, then “football as we know it will be over and done.”