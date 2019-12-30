An offseason of change for the North Texas football team's coaching staff could be far from over.
UNT coach Seth Littrell fired his offensive and defensive coordinators following a 4-8 season. Multiple sources told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Monday afternoon that the program will likely soon be in the market for offensive and defensive line coaches as well.
Offensive line coach Chuck Langston and defensive line coach Marc Yellock both just completed their third season on UNT's staff.
UNT is coming off its first campaign in four years under Littrell without a bowl appearance.
The school announced shortly after a season-ending loss to UAB that Littrell had fired offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder and defensive coordinator Troy Reffett.
A school spokesman said Monday that no announcement on any additional coaching changes was expected today.
The American Football Coaches Association's annual convention begins Jan. 12. The convention doubles as a job fair for coaches.
UNT recently hired Clint Bowen as its new defensive coordinator. Bowen served in the same capacity at UNT in 2011 and ran a 4-3 scheme.
The Mean Green played in a 3-4 scheme under Reffett last season. Bowen could look to shake up UNT's batch of defensive assistant coaches that also includes cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings and linebackers coach Galen Scott.
UNT allowed 32.5 points and 188.6 rushing yards per game last season.
The Mean Green also struggled up front offensively while allowing 26 sacks. UNT had four senior starters on its depth chart heading into its season finale against UAB.
Littrell is in discussions with multiple coaches about the offensive coordinator spot and is expected to decide on who will fill that position around the time of the AFCA convention, a source said.
UNT could allow its current staff, including Langston and Yellock, to look for other jobs at the convention.
"We all go through adversity and it’s my job as the leader that first and foremost I hold myself accountable and find ways to overcome it and fight through it," Littrell said in the days leading up to UNT's game against UAB. "That is what life is about."
Littrell consulted former Kansas coach Mark Mangino, one of his coaching mentors, late in the season before firing Reffett and Reeder.
Barring a change in plans, UNT will have openings for at least one more assistant coach, and probably two, in the next few days.