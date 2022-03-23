North Texas assistant coach Jareem Dowling is set to join the staff at Kansas State under former Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang.
Tang took over as the Wildcats coach this week and has a long-term relationship with Dowling. Both grew up in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tang officiated Dowling's wedding.
Multiple reports over the last day indicated that Dowling is planning to join Kansas State's staff.
A source confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday night that Dowling is leaving Grant McCasland's staff and is headed to Kansas State.
Dowling has been a key component of McCasland's staff dating back to McCasland's debut season as a Division I head coach at Arkansas State in 2016-17. The longtime college assistant coach followed McCasland from Arkansas State to UNT the following season.
Dowling played a key role in recruiting under McCasland. Starting forward Abou Ousmane cited Dowling as one of the key reasons he committed to UNT.
Ousmane started throughout his sophomore season at UNT, which won the Conference USA regular season title this year. The Mean Green have won C-USA titles in each of the last three seasons and went on to post their first win in the National Invitation Tournament last week by knocking off Texas State.
Dowling previously coached at Scotland Performance Institute, a prep school in Scotland, Pennsylvania, as well as Southern Miss, Morehead State and Slippery Rock.
