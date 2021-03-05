Chris Petrilli is working with North Texas’ special teams units this spring, a move that could be a precursor to him taking over as the Mean Green’s special teams coordinator.
UNT is looking for a new coach to guide its special teams following the departure of Mike Ekeler, who recently left the staff to take over as the special teams coordinator at Tennessee.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed UNT’s plans to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Friday afternoon. The Mean Green opened spring practice on Monday.
Petrilli spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach working with UNT’s special teams units from 2017-18. He was promoted to a quality control position in July of 2019 and worked with UNT’s defense the last two seasons.
Petrilli resumed working with UNT’s special teams during practice this week. UNT coach Seth Littrell will evaluate the progress those units make in the next few weeks before deciding if he will promote Petrilli, the source said.
Petrilli played wide receiver and defensive back at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. He was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., before receiving an honorable discharge.
Petrilli went into coaching following his time in the military and spent four years working at the high school level before moving into the college ranks. He coached at Charleston Southern, College of Idaho, Boise State and Drake before landing at UNT and worked with the special teams units at each of those schools.
Drake return specialist Terry Wallen ranked second nationally at the Football Championship Subdivision level with an average of 14.8 yards per punt return in 2016, Petrilli’s lone season at the school.
UNT is looking to Petrilli to help its special teams bounce back after struggling in its one season under Ekeler in 2020. Kicker Ethan Mooney hit all 38 of his extra points but made just half of his 14 field goal attempts.
Mooney was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection in 2019 when he hit 16 of his 20 field goal attempts. The junior is one of a few key specialists UNT has returning.
Punter Bernardo Rodriguez averaged 43.4 yards per attempt last season, a total that ranked seventh in C-USA.
UNT ranked near the middle of the league in most special teams statistics in 2020. The Mean Green finished sixth out of 13 teams in the league in net punting (39.8 yards per attempt), seventh in kickoff coverage (40.1 yards per attempt) as well as ninth in both kickoff returns (19.6 yards per attempt) and punt return average (3.8 yards per attempt).
Ekeler was the fifth coach to leave UNT’s staff since the end of last season. Littrell replaced his entire defensive staff after the 2020 campaign and also hired Blake Joseph as his new quarterbacks coach.
UNT didn’t have a full-time quarterbacks coach last season after Tate Wallis stepped down due to legal issues.
The Mean Green will have six new full-time assistant coaches next season. How UNT’s special teams develop over the next few weeks could determine if Petrilli will be one of those additions.