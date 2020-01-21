North Texas coach Seth Littrell is on the verge of hiring one of his former assistant coaches as he looks to fill out his staff.
Mike Ekeler spent last season as Kansas' special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach.
FootballScoop reported Tuesday afternoon that Ekeler is leaving Kansas to pursue other opportunities. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday evening that Littrell is targeting Ekeler for a position as an assistant coach.
Ekeler spent the 2016 season as UNT's co-defensive coordinator and will rejoin the staff once the university approves the hire, the source said. He is expected to coach special teams.
Ekeler shared defensive coordinator duties with Troy Reffett in 2016 before leaving the program for North Carolina. Reffett took over as UNT's sole defensive coordinator and held that title before he was fired following the 2019 season.
Ekeler has served in a variety of capacities throughout his coaching career. UNT lost special teams coordinator Marty Biagi, who recently left the staff to take over in the same capacity at Purdue.
Ekeler was considered one of the top recruiters on UNT's staff in his previous stint with the team. He headed up the Mean Green's efforts to sign linebacker E.J. Ejiya from North Dakota State College of Science in 2016.
Ejiya went on to become a first-team All-Conference USA selection as a senior in 2018 and finished his career ranked second in program history with 40.5 tackles for loss.
Ekeler's fiery personality helped motivate the Mean Green during Littrell's debut season when UNT shocked the college football world by earning a bid to the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
"Coach Ekeler is the excited and rowdy one," former UNT linebacker Brandon Garner said late in the 2016 season when comparing him to Reffett, who had a more reserved personality.
UNT was coming off a 1-11 season heading into Littrell's debut campaign and was picked to finish last in Conference USA's West Division in the league's preseason media poll. UNT wound up winning five games and earned a berth in the Heart of Dallas Bowl by virtue of its score on the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate report.
The Mean Green are back in the position of trying to exceed low expectations heading into the 2020 season. UNT finished 4-8 last fall and lost record-setting quarterback Mason Fine to graduation.
Littrell has revamped his staff and he looks to rebuild. He fired Reffett and offensive coordinator Bodie Reeder shortly after a season-ending loss to UAB.
Littrell has hired Clint Bowen as his new defensive coordinator. Bowen also spent last season at Kansas, where he coached the Jayhawks safeties.
The Record-Chronicle reported in late December that one or more of UNT's line coaches were not expected to return. Chuck Langston coached UNT's offensive line last season, while Marc Yellock coached the Mean Green's defensive front.
Tulsa offensive line coach Mike Bloesch is expected to join UNT's staff in the same capacity. Argyle High School offensive coordinator Tate Wallis, a former Baylor assistant, is also expected to join the staff as an offensive assistant.
A source confirmed to the Record-Chronicle that those hires were imminent last week. They have yet to be announced by the school.
The revamping of his staff is just one major change Littrell is making in the offseason. He is also planning to call plays this fall, a source said.
Littrell previously left play-calling to his offensive coordinators. Graham Harrell served as UNT's play-caller in Littrell's first three seasons before Reeder took over last season.
Littrell briefly took over calling plays in the middle of the season when UNT struggled under Reeder.
Ekeler helped Kansas excel on special teams in his time with the Jayhawks. Kyle Thompson was an honorable mention All-Big 12 punter in 2019, when Stephon Robinson earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors as a kick returner from Phil Steele Magazine.
Kansas ranked third in the Big 12 in kickoff coverage with an average of 40.3 yards allowed per attempt in 2019.
Ekeler is expected to be the fourth new member of UNT's staff. UNT's entire slate of assistants is should be finalized and announced in the next few days, a source said.