Caleb Couch died on Tuesday after a sprint car racing crash on Saturday. His father, Brandon Couch, is an assistant football coach at Braswell.

Caleb Couch, the son of Braswell assistant football coach Brandon Couch, has died after a sprint car racing crash at a racetrack in Greenville, Braswell head coach Cody Moore confirmed on Tuesday night.

According to a tweet from Brandon Couch sent on Sunday morning, Caleb was involved in a crash during a competitive sprint car race on Saturday night. In the tweet, Brandon said his son’s car became engulfed in flames and rescuers were unable to extract him. Brandon added that his son had been in an intensive care unit with third-degree burns on 60% of his body.

“I don’t think any of us can imagine what [Brandon] or his family are going through, especially those of us that have kids,” Moore said. “We just want to be here to support him with whatever they need.”

A fundraiser for the Couch family was started on Sunday.

By Tuesday evening, more than 240 people had contributed more than $22,400 toward the fundraiser on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3wCYAyI.

Moore said he had just hired Brandon Couch roughly a month ago as an outside linebackers coach.

“We’ve got a special community out here,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s been here five years, one year or one month. He’s a part of us, and we certainly want to be here to support him any way we can.”

