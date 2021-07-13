Caleb Couch, the son of Braswell assistant football coach Brandon Couch, has died after a sprint car racing crash at a racetrack in Greenville, Braswell head coach Cody Moore confirmed on Tuesday night.
According to a tweet from Brandon Couch sent on Sunday morning, Caleb was involved in a crash during a competitive sprint car race on Saturday night. In the tweet, Brandon said his son’s car became engulfed in flames and rescuers were unable to extract him. Brandon added that his son had been in an intensive care unit with third-degree burns on 60% of his body.
I’m needing some serious prayers for my son. He was in an accident during his race last night. His car was engulfed in flames and they couldn’t get him out. He’s currently in the burn ICU with 3rd degree burns on 60% of his body.— Brandon Couch (@Coach_Couch44) July 11, 2021
“I don’t think any of us can imagine what [Brandon] or his family are going through, especially those of us that have kids,” Moore said. “We just want to be here to support him with whatever they need.”
A fundraiser for the Couch family was started on Sunday.
By Tuesday evening, more than 240 people had contributed more than $22,400 toward the fundraiser on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3wCYAyI.
Moore said he had just hired Brandon Couch roughly a month ago as an outside linebackers coach.
“We’ve got a special community out here,” Moore said. “It doesn’t matter if he’s been here five years, one year or one month. He’s a part of us, and we certainly want to be here to support him any way we can.”