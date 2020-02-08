LAFAYETTE, La. — For the second consecutive season, the North Texas softball team has a win over a Top-10 team during the first month of the season. The Mean Green capped off day two in Louisiana with a 2-1 victory against Louisiana at its home stadium.
The win marks the second season in a row that North Texas (3-1) is the first team to hand the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1) their first loss of the season. The Mean Green were one of only six losses the Cajuns had on their record in 2019 during their 52-6 season.
An absolute pitcher’s duel was on hand through the first three innings as neither team could muster much of any offense. Bailey Tindell got the start for North Texas and went 3.1 innings, surrendering one run on three hits with two strikeouts.
The Mean Green would break through in the fourth inning, after a leadoff single from Gregory where she advanced to second on an error, Tayla Evans drove a single right back up the middle for her third RBI on the day to put North Texas ahead 1-0.
After a one-out double, Hope Trautwein would come on for Tindell. Following an RBI single up the middle, the junior would retire the next 10 Cajun hitters, allowing just the one hit over 3.2 innings, while striking out two en route to her first win of the season and second over the Cajuns in her career.
Kourtney Williams would pinch-hit for the Mean Green to lead off the seventh inning and deliver the knockout blow to the Cajuns.
Game 1
The Mean Green opened day two in Louisiana with a 15-4 run-rule victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. A pair of home runs from Tarah Hilton and Hanna Rebar sparked the North Texas offense while Ariel Thompson dominated in her first collegiate start.
Six North Texas players would record career firsts in the game. Freshmen Candain Callahan and Toni Gonzalez both recorded their first career hits and RBIs, and freshman Meagan Youngman and sophomore Amarys Miller-Godsey both notched their first career appearances. Thompson got her first career start and Hilton, a transfer from East Central University, recorded her first hit, home run and RBI in a North Texas uniform.
After Thompson struck out the side in the first inning, the Mean Green bats would come alive with a six-run frame. After a leadoff walk to Katie Clark, Gregory would drive a one-out triple into the right-center gap to get the scoring started.
Evans would follow up with an RBI double, followed by an RBI single from Williams. Candain Callahan would then pick up her first career hit and RBI, plating Williams with a single up the middle. Then a walk to Nicole Ochotnicki would set up Toni Gonzalez’s first career hit, a two-run double to right field.
Thompson would continue her dominance with another inning of striking out the side before the Mean Green would add on four runs. After a leadoff home run by Hilton, Gregory would reach on her second hit of the day and Evans would drive her in with her second double before Rebar launched a ball deep over the left field wall to extend the Mean Green lead to 10-0 heading into the third.
The team’s would trade one-two-three frames in the third before the Golden Lions (0-4) would get on the board in the fourth. Thompson surrendered her first hit of the game after retiring 11 straight hitters, and the hit would be followed up by a two-run home run to make the score 10-2.
North Texas would respond in the bottom half of the inning with an extreme amount of patience. The Mean Green would send 11 hitters to the dish and draw eight walks en route to a 5-run inning with no hits.
Lauren Craine would take the circle in the fifth with a 15-2 lead for her first appearance since May of 2017. Thompson would finish her first start after going four innings and surrendering just two runs on two hits while striking out eight hitters. Craine would surrender two hits and two runs in her return and ultimately seal the deal on a run-rule win for the Mean Green.
North Texas will take on McNeese State tomorrow at 1 p.m. to close out the three-day weekend in Louisiana.