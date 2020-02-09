LAKE CHARLES, La. — The North Texas softball team closed out their opening tournament by avenging their only loss of the weekend with a 3-0 win over McNeese State on Sunday in Lake Charles, La. Hope Trautwein and Bailey Tindell combined to limit the Cowgirls to no runs on just five hits.
“Our kids were not fazed today,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “To see our kids compete every pitch and get the timely hits and our pitching handle the pressure was big time for us, and it’ll go a long ways throughout the season. We gave McNeese our best shot, we didn’t give them our best shot on Friday night.”
Both the Mean Green (4-1) and the Cowgirls (4-1) got leadoff base runners in the first inning but were both limited to just first base. North Texas got a leadoff single from Katie Clark who was out on a fielder’s choice two batters later. McNeese got a leadoff walk but the runner was erased by the arm of Nicole Ochotnicki behind the dish when she nabbed the runner trying to take second.
Both teams would be ineffective offensively in the second before the Mean Green struck for two runs in the third. After a leadoff double by Ochotnicki, Clark would single up the middle to put runners on the corners with one away for Tarah Hilton. After Clark stole second, Hilton would pick up her second RBI of the weekend with a sac fly to right plating Ochotnicki and moving Clark to third. Then an infield single by Lacy Gregory would plate Clark and put the Mean Green ahead by a pair.
After a pair of two-out singles in the bottom half of the inning, Trautwein would give way to Tindell and the sophomore would go to work. The Salado native would load the bases with a walk and then bail herself out with a pair of groundballs to strand the bases loaded.
Tindell would only face 10 hitters over the next three innings while only giving up one hit and striking out three. The Mean Green would add on a run in the seventh on an Ochotnicki sac fly that followed Camille Grahmann stealing third base after pinch running for Candain Callahan who doubled off the left field wall.
After a leadoff single in the bottom half, a trio of Cowgirl hitters would go down on a pop-out and two ground outs to seal the 3-0 victory and Tindell’s first career save.
The Mean Green will return home for the first time in 2020 to host the North Texas Invitational. Fans can catch North Texas and Creighton on Friday at 7 p.m.