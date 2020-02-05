One season was all it took to for Rodney DeLong to change the direction of the North Texas softball program.
The Mean Green muddled their way through four straight losing seasons before DeLong took over the program last year.
UNT immediately took a turn for the better and finished in a tie with Louisiana Tech for the Conference USA title, a performance that earned DeLong Coach of the Year honors in the league.
The Mean Green will look to build on their breakthrough campaign when they open their second season under DeLong this week in a tournament at McNeese State. UNT will face Prairie View A&M and McNeese on Friday to open the tournament that will continue through Sunday.
“We set the foundation of trust with the coaches last year,” UNT pitcher Hope Trautwein said. “They changed the culture. Now we have complete confidence in them.
“The big goal is to put North Texas on the map and get to the NCAA tournament.”
UNT took a significant step toward that goal last season while finishing 35-19. The Mean Green set a program record for wins in a season and finished 19-5 in C-USA play.
“We’re in a better place,” DeLong said. “As far as expectations, last season put us a little ahead. It reiterated our message that if we work hard every day and do what we are supposed to do, winning will take care of itself.”
UNT enters the season as the overwhelming favorite to win C-USA. The Mean Green received nine of the first-place votes from the league’s 12 coaches in the conference’s preseason poll.
The reasons for the confidence the league’s coaches showed in UNT are obvious. Trautwein was named C-USA’s preseason pitcher of the year after finishing 22-7 last season.
Outfielder Katie Clark and infielder Lacy Gregory were also named to the preseason all-conference team.
“Being a favorite doesn’t make our approach any different, but it does give us confidence,” Gregory said.
DeLong is confident in UNT’s ability to handle high expectations, largely because he has players like Clark and Gregory to lean on. Both are seniors and have played key roles for the Mean Green throughout their careers.
Trautwein has a career record of 37-19. Clark has a career batting average of .389, while Gregory has 117 RBIs in three seasons.
“There is substitute for experience,” DeLong said. “There is a lot of mileage on the senior class. That’s a good thing. They know what it looks like. We have some young players who will contribute and older players to lead them through the process.”
Candian Callahan, Saleen Donohoe and Toni Gonzalez are among the newcomers DeLong expects to make an immediate impact. Callahan was an all-state selection at Canyon and is expected to start at shortstop for the Mean Green.
Gregory is moving from shortstop to second base this season to clear the way for Callahan. The move is one Gregory was happy to make.
“It’s going back to what I’m used to,” Gregory said.
Donohoe is expected to be UNT’s starting third baseman by the time the Mean Green enter C-USA play.
DeLong is hoping his young players will have adjusted to playing at the college level by then while melding with veterans like Trautwein and Gregory. How the process unfolds will go a long way toward determining how UNT fares in a season it is expected to take another step forward as a program.
“It’s different being the favorite but all great programs have expectations,” DeLong said. “Our focus isn’t the poll, it’s the day to day, preparing and being good teammates.”
UNT’s players are excited to see how it will all come together after a breakthrough season last year.
“I am confident in our team,” Gregory said. “We are excited to get out there and show everyone what we have with our new players and the senior class.”