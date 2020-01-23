North Texas took Conference USA by surprise in its first season under new coach Rodney DeLong last spring, when the Mean Green tied for the league’s regular season title.
That run changed the trajectory of UNT’s program, which enters the 2020 campaign as the favorite to win the C-USA title. The Mean Green received nine of the 12 first-place votes in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll that was released Thursday along with the preseason all-conference team.
UNT finished 35-19 in DeLong’s debut season in 2019, when the Mean Green finished 19-5 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech also finished 19-5 in C-USA, which declared the Mean Green and Lady Techsters co-champions.
Winning a share of the C-USA title was a significant step forward for UNT. The Mean Green had suffered through four straight losing seasons under Tracey Kee before DeLong took over and quickly turned the program around.
UNT appears poised to build on the best season in program history behind a host of standout returning players, including Hope Trautwein. The junior was named C-USA’s Preseason Pitcher of the Year.
Trautwein finished 15-12 with a 2.48 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 183 2/3 inning last season.
Infielder Lacy Gregory and outfielder Katie Clark were also named to the preseason all-conference team.
Gregory hit .329 with 10 home runs as a junior and was named second team all-region by the National Fast Pitch Coaches Association. The senior started at shortstop all season for the Mean Green.
Clark led UNT with a .404 batting average in 2019 and was a first-team all-conference selection. She committed just one error while starting 43 games, mostly in center field.
UNT will open the season at the McNeese State tournament on Feb. 7. UNT will face Prairie View A&M, McNeese State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Louisiana-Lafayette in the three-day event.