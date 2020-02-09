TYLER – Tara Solomon went 2-for-4 while Tatum Stover went the distance in the circle, but the Texas Woman’s University softball team (3-7) could not overcome the offense of No. 14 Southern Arkansas (6-1), falling 9-4 to the Muleriders on Sunday in Tyler.
“We jumped out to an early lead and were a good offensive threat,” said coach Amber Barker. “But after they changed pitchers, our bats were silenced. We didn’t keep pressing as we should’ve and didn’t have a response as they got on the board nearly every inning. We were proud of Tatum Stover stepping up and giving us seven innings, but we have to play defense behind our pitchers.”
The Pioneers jumped out to a solid start in the first inning, chasing SAU starter Elisa Favela after three runs and just one third of an inning. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Paige Tamayo and Sydney Johnson pushed TWU ahead 2-0, and then Taylor Goulet’s RBI single gave the Pioneers a 3-0 advantage.
TWU added one more run in the frame on an RBI single by MaKayla Cook. However, the Muleriders knotted the game in the second inning with four runs of their own, and tacked on runs in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth innings while SAU reliever Sydney Wader scattered four TWU hits over the final six and two-thirds innings.
Seven different Pioneers collected hits in the loss, and Stover suffered the loss after allowing nine runs, of which only four were earned, in her seven innings of work.
The Pioneers return to action on Thursday opening the home portion of the 2020 schedule with a 3 p.m. twinbill against Our Lady of the Lake at Dianne Baker Field.