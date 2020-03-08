Makayla Cook and Sydney Johnson both went deep in the opening game, with Cook putting together a two-hit effort and a game-tying blast in the seventh inning, but the Texas Woman’s University softball team (6-16, 1-7 Lone Star Conference) could not overcome the hot hitting Cameron Aggies (16-11, 4-4), dropping a 6-3, eight-inning contest in the opener before falling 13-0 in the nightcap.
The opener was a pitchers duel, with both teams going scoreless until the fifth inning when Cameron and TWU traded RBI singles, with Tara Solomon’s RBI single knotting the game at 1-1.
Another RBI single by Cameron in the seventh gave the Aggies a 2-1 lead, but Cook’s solo homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh knotted the game and sent the contest to extra innings. However, Cameron struck big in the eighth, plating four runs to take a commanding 6-2 lead into the bottom of the frame, when Johnson’s solo homer pulled TWU to within 6-3.
Bailey Turner went eight innings and picked up no decision, allowing three runs on seven hits, fanning seven. Tatum Briggs took the loss after surrendering three runs in the eighth inning.
Cameron posted a seven-run second inning and added two in the fourth and four in the fifth innings to claim the victory in the nightcap.
The Pioneers return to action Friday, March 13, traveling to San Antonio for a 4 p.m. doubleheader with St. Mary’s.